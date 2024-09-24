Here's Why Hyundai Discontinued The Accent In North America

Each year, certain cars, trucks, and SUVs reach the end of their production cycle and, for any number of reasons, are discontinued. The Chevrolet Camaro, Ford Escape, Audi A4, Nissan GT-R, Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, and gas-powered Giulia Quadrifoglio are among the latest victims of this yearly purge. They won't be returning to the U.S. market after 2024 due to reasons including slow sales, focuses on electric powertrains, model portfolio shuffling, and downsizing.

Just two years earlier, Hyundai discontinued the Accent, which, up to that point, was considered one of the most reliable Hyundai models ever built. Experts also praised the Accent for its impressive fuel economy. In EPA testing, a fifth-gen Hyundai Accent with the 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder engine and continuously variable automatic transmission returned 33 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway, and 36 mpg combined. The Accent was also noted for its generous seating, straightforward infotainment system, and extraordinarily quiet, comfortable driving experience.

Given its many remarkable qualities, you might wonder why Hyundai had to discontinue the Accent. So let's look back at the Accent and the factors that prompted Hyundai to retire it.

