The Key Differences Between Hyundai Elantra GT & Accent Hatchbacks

If you're looking for a used affordable and reliable hatchback, you should consider getting a Hyundai. But if you do your research, you'll find two options: the Elantra GT and the Accent Hatchback. These cars are excellent models, and you can find both in our list of most reliable Hyundais.

Since both cars are hatchbacks, they're practical and allow you the flexibility of a large cargo space. However, the Accent is a smidge smaller than the Elantra, especially as the former fits in the B-Segment, while the latter competes in the larger C-Segment. Nevertheless, they're close enough in price that you might be tempted to get either car.

So, how do you pick the Hyundai hatchback that is right for you? Aside from the naming conventions, let's check out the key differences between these two models to help you pick the right car before you head to the dealership to buy one for yourself, your family, or even your friends.