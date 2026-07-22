5 Ford Models With Excellent Resale Value

Ford is one of America's largest automakers, and though the brand's lineup has been trimmed of its small car and sedan offerings since 2020, the company still has a massive selection of vehicles for buyers to pick from. The current Ford lineup is diverse, including everything from affordable compact SUVs to niche sports cars — and a whole lot of pickup trucks.

Ford's F-Series trucks regularly dominate the sales charts, and other Ford models like the Bronco and Mustang are iconic vehicles with their own loyal fan bases — but how does Ford stack up when it comes to resale value and depreciation? As you might expect, given the range of cars it sells, there's a wide variance across the brand when it comes to depreciation. Some Ford models are known for having fairly poor resale value, but others have resale value that isn't just good, but actually rank among the best in the industry.

Below, we've rounded up five different modern Ford models that enjoy great resale value, using the five-year depreciation figure as the primary metric. Pickup trucks overall tend to do quite well when it comes to depreciation, and fittingly, this list includes Ford pickups of a few different sizes — including a couple of models which place in the top 10 of all new vehicles when ranked by resale value.