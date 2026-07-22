5 Ford Models With Excellent Resale Value
Ford is one of America's largest automakers, and though the brand's lineup has been trimmed of its small car and sedan offerings since 2020, the company still has a massive selection of vehicles for buyers to pick from. The current Ford lineup is diverse, including everything from affordable compact SUVs to niche sports cars — and a whole lot of pickup trucks.
Ford's F-Series trucks regularly dominate the sales charts, and other Ford models like the Bronco and Mustang are iconic vehicles with their own loyal fan bases — but how does Ford stack up when it comes to resale value and depreciation? As you might expect, given the range of cars it sells, there's a wide variance across the brand when it comes to depreciation. Some Ford models are known for having fairly poor resale value, but others have resale value that isn't just good, but actually rank among the best in the industry.
Below, we've rounded up five different modern Ford models that enjoy great resale value, using the five-year depreciation figure as the primary metric. Pickup trucks overall tend to do quite well when it comes to depreciation, and fittingly, this list includes Ford pickups of a few different sizes — including a couple of models which place in the top 10 of all new vehicles when ranked by resale value.
Ford F-150
The Ford F-150 is a stalwart of the American auto market, and its popularity is a huge driver of the F-Series' overall dominance on the sales charts. Ford offers the F-150 in many forms, from basic work trucks to the powerful and pricey F-150 Raptor R. When it comes to overall resale value, the F-150 ranks among Ford's lowest-depreciating models.
According to CarEdge, the F-150 shows a five-year depreciation rate of exactly 50%, while iSeeCars' number is notably better at 37.9%. That's a fairly wide discrepancy for the same model, and that's likely because Ford offers the F-150 in so many different guises. With prices ranging from the high $30,000s to well over $100,000, the F-150's variants are almost standalone models in their own right, aimed at completely different types of buyers.
As one would imagine, resale value and depreciation will vary widely between a stripped-down F-150 XL work truck and a loaded crew cab Platinum or King Ranch model packed with options. Then there's the aforementioned Raptor R, which is always in very high demand on the secondhand market and helps lift the F-150's overall resale value higher. Although the Toyota Tundra comes out on top in the half-ton truck segment for depreciation, the F-150 family as a whole still does well among its half-ton competitors.
Ford Ranger
Mid-sized pickup trucks generally hold their value well, with Toyota's mid-sized Tacoma widely known as one of the lowest-depreciating vehicles of any type. Not far behind the Tacoma, though, is the Ford Ranger, which is one of Ford's best-performing vehicles in the resale department.
Based on CarEdge data, a Ford Ranger is expected to depreciate just 28% after five years of use. The iSeeCars average lines up closely with that, too, showing a five-year depreciation figure of 30%. Compared to Ford's larger truck models, the Ranger lineup is a bit more limited, with just one layout and only four trims. This means that these overall depreciation figures should have less variation in the real world.
It shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that the enthusiast-oriented, off-road-ready Ford Ranger Raptor holds its value especially well. In fact, some CarMax listings for used 2024 and 2025 Ranger Raptors show asking prices in the mid-to-high $50,000s, which are nearly the same as the MSRPs that these trucks had when new. This isn't terribly surprising, considering the dealer markups that many Ranger Raptor owners had to pay for their trucks.
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang sales have been up and down in the 2020s, and the iconic two-door coupe now occupies an increasingly niche position in Ford's lineup of new vehicles. On the secondhand market, though, demand remains strong for the iconic pony car. According to iSeeCars, the Mustang Coupe — not including the Mustang Mach-E EV — is the second-best Ford model when it comes to resale value.
Interestingly, there's a large difference between iSeeCars and CarEdge numbers for five-year depreciation on the Mustang. ISeeCars shows an impressive 22% depreciation figure for the Mustang, while CarEdge's number is much worse at 57%. This discrepancy may be due to the Mustang lineup's very wide price range. When calculating resale, averages are likely to be skewed by both cheap base model cars and high-end enthusiast models like the track-focused Dark Horse, which sell for at least twice as much as the base cars.
The truth may be somewhere in the middle; if you average both outlets' depreciation figures, you'll still come out with a strong resale value overall for the Mustang. Aside from the ultra-limited Ford GT supercar, the Mustang is the only non-pickup to crack the top 10 on iSeeCars' list of lowest-depreciating Fords.
Ford F-Series Super Duty
Ford's F-Series Super Duty lineup comprises the F-250, F-350, and F-450. No matter which variant of Super Duty truck you're looking at, it's likely to be among Ford's lowest-depreciating models. According to iSeeCars, the F-350 Super Duty has the best resale value, with a five-year depreciation of just 19.6% from its original price. CarEdge has a higher, but still strong figure of 33%.
The beefier F-450 Super Duty, meanwhile, comes in with a five-year 32% depreciation figure from CarEdge, while iSeeCars has it depreciating just over 22% in the same period. Finally, the F-250 Super Duty has a 46% five-year figure based on CarEdge's data and a more impressive 23.6% depreciation number from iSeeCars.
As with other models on this list, this discrepancy in numbers is possibly due to the massive number of Super Duty options and trim combinations, which can greatly affect real-world resale. These include major factors like whether the truck is diesel or gasoline, a dually or standard, or whether it's a low-option work truck or fully-loaded luxury model. Ultimately, a new Ford Super Duty truck might not come cheap, but no matter which version you pick, you can expect it to hold its value quite well.
Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick might be the smallest, cheapest, and most unconventional of Ford's many pickup offerings. Next to Ford's massive Super Duty trucks, the compact, car-based Maverick couldn't be more different, yet it shares the same strong resale value as its larger counterparts. In our experience, it's specifically that combination of small size, great fuel efficiency, and an affordable price that makes the Maverick such an excellent truck.
Ever since debuting for the 2022 model year, the Maverick has been in high demand from both new and used buyers, helping this little truck retain its value very well on the secondhand market. Looking at resale data, CarEdge shows the Ford Maverick coming in with a five-year depreciation rate of 39%, while iSeeCars has that number even lower, at 31.6%.
When you start with the Maverick's affordable price (at least compared to other new trucks on the market) and then add in those strong resale numbers, it makes what was already a sensible vehicle sound even more sensible. It's not surprising at all that Maverick has been stacking up resale value awards to go along with its other well-earned accolades.
Methodology
To compile this list, we used five-year depreciation data from both CarEdge and iSeeCars to identify some of Ford's best performers. While these averages and projections provide a baseline for comparison, real-world depreciation will, of course, vary significantly based on vehicle trim, options, condition, and location. Additionally, it's worth noting that pickup trucks' wide range of available body styles, engines, drivetrains, and trims can skew published depreciation numbers in a way that might not be reflective of individual vehicles.