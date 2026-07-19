5 Midsize Pickups With Better Ratings Than The Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator occupies an interesting spot in the North American pickup truck market. While the Gladiator is technically classified as a midsize truck, it isn't a model that often gets brought up in direct comparison to more traditional midsize pickups — and there's good reason for this. Since its introduction for the 2020 model year, the modern iteration of the Gladiator has been seen by many as simply a Jeep Wrangler with a bed, rather than a direct rival to something like a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma.

When compared against other midsize trucks, though, how exactly does the Jeep Gladiator actually stack up in the rankings? For the most part, not very well. Whether it's from Car and Driver, Consumer Reports, Edmunds, or others, the Gladiator typically ranks near the bottom of the midsize pickup segment.

Does this mean the Gladiator is a bad vehicle? No, not necessarily. As we found in our review of the 2025 Gladiator Rubicon, the Gladiator is indeed a pickup version of the Wrangler, both for better and for worse. That means incredible off-road capability, a traditionally rugged Jeep look and feel — but also some major trade-offs in refinement, interior space, and everyday on-road usability. If you're one of those shoppers looking more for a good all-around midsize pickup rather than a Wrangler with some extra utility, below are five models with better ratings than the Jeep Gladiator.