Which Other Major Brands' SUVs Are Comparable To The Toyota Grand Highlander?

The 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander is a major player in the three-row midsize SUV segment. It gives up to 97.5 cu. ft. cargo capacity, seating for up to eight, and very good fuel economy for its size, all in a pleasing and high-quality Toyota-branded package that has the features many of today's consumers want. The Grand Highlander can be powered by your choice of three powertrains — a non-hybrid, 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 265 horsepower, a hybrid that uses a four-cylinder engine and two electric motors to make 245 horsepower, and the most powerful Hybrid Max, which pairs the turbo engine with an electric motor to produce 362 horses. Depending on the model chosen, transmission choices include an eight-speed automatic, a CVT, or a six-speed auto. Front-wheel drive is standard on most trims, with AWD available as an option. Our review revealed that Toyota's 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid trades excitement for fuel economy and space.

EPA-estimated mileage of the Toyota Grand Highlander is drivetrain-dependent, with the best numbers of 37 MPG City and 34 MPG Highway posted by the non-turbo hybrid with FWD. The best performance of the bunch comes from the AWD Hybrid Max with the turbo, which in Car and Driver testing sprinted from 0-60 mph in just 5.6 seconds. Pricing starts at $43,855, including delivery.

But there are numerous other three-row SUVs that compete with the Toyota Grand Highlander in our automotive marketplace. Let's take a closer look at five of them and see how they compare in the ways that matter to the consumers of today.