5 Hidden Features Of Your Android Phone's Power Button

The power button on our Android devices is most commonly used to turn the screen on and off, as well as restarting or shutting down the device. We press that button dozens of times in a day, without ever thinking of it as anything more. But the fact is that many companies, including Samsung, don't even call it "the power button" anymore. Samsung now calls it "the side key," and there's a reason for that — holding it down on a modern Galaxy phone doesn't bring up the power menu at all. In the new Android default settings, it triggers Gemini.

The good news is that you can now configure it to activate different actions with a different number of presses. Press it once, then five times fast, then twice in a row, and you will get a completely different result each time. Some of them are much more useful than a simple power off menu, so we went digging through the settings to look for them and found a few hidden Android tricks worth knowing and five ways to trigger them by using the side key.

The best part is that all these functions work with modern Samsung Galaxy phones, and some are available to most Android phones. The following five combinations are worth committing to memory, because odds are you will need at least one of them fairly often. Here's what the Android power button, or the side key, is capable of.