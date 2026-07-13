10 Diesel Engine-Powered Vehicles Or Machines (That Aren't Cars) Still Being Made Today

The chances you're ever going to be on a plane that is solely fueled by diesel are very slim. For the most part, passenger planes run on refined fuel designed to power gas turbine engines. Smaller aircraft like private jets, cargo planes, and regional airliners can also use turboprop engines — they may be slower than their jet-fueled counterparts, but they consume less fuel, which makes sense for short-distance flights.

Given the context of the niches these two engine types serve in air travel, one might wonder where diesel comes into the picture, and why there are so few available. In fact, Piper Aircraft in the U.S. and Europe-based Diamond Aircraft are two manufacturers that make them today. Whether they're good for flying is another question, but the main reason for the scarcity is how impractical diesel engines are for flight: They are heavy, and thus have a poor power-to-weight ratio. To get, say, 100 hp from a diesel powertrain, it would need to weigh around 220 lbs. For context, the Airbus A380 generates about 280,000 hp at takeoff, and the engine weighs between 13,400 and 13,770 lbs. Mathematically, a diesel equivalent would need to weigh around 616,000 lbs.

That constraint hasn't stopped Piper and Diamond Aircraft, though. For instance, Diamond uses diesel for its single, twin, and high-performance engine lines. Despite the significant challenges, diesel does have certain advantages, such as fuel efficiency, over specific avgas-powered engines.