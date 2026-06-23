10 Automakers That Have Never Made A Diesel Car

Diesel cars have never been very popular in America. Although they've been around since the 1930s, diesel combustion engines only gained a foothold in the '70s as a result of the 1973 oil embargo. That foothold didn't last long, though; from the late '70s to the mid-1980s, their market share rose from one to six percent and fell sharply back to one again by the mid '80s. However, a few automakers persisted with diesel models past this period, and some of the most affordable SUVs and trucks on the market today are powered by diesel.

Unfortunately, while diesel vehicles have advantages over their gas counterparts in fuel economy and longer-lasting engines, it's safe to say they won't be making a comeback in the market any time soon. The 2015 Dieselgate emissions scandal effectively began a full phasing out — and not just in America, either. In Europe, where diesel cars are far more common, the European Commission plans for 90% of new car sales to be zero-emission by 2035.

That restriction has meaningful ramifications for most automakers, but not all. Some manufacturers never got on the diesel train at all, instead powering their models solely with gas, the more modern electricity, or a hybrid of both. As one would expect, most of these automakers are relatively new entries to the market, but a few have been around for long enough to be surprise additions.