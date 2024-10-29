Does The Rolls-Royce Car Brand Also Make The Rolls-Royce Airplane Engines?

With the meeting of Charles Rolls and Sir Henry Royce in the early 1900s, the seeds were planted for one of the most famous luxury car brands in history: Rolls-Royce. In the century since the brand came into existence, it has cranked out remarkable high-end rides on a consistent basis. In fact, it is responsible for some of the most expensive cars of all time. Of course, while Rolls-Royce has cemented its legacy as the textbook definition of a pricey car brand, it has expanded its horizons into other fields of transportation technology, like air travel. However, the Rolls-Royce responsible for creating luxury cars is a separate entity from the Rolls-Royce behind airplane engines.

Rolls-Royce filed for bankruptcy in 1971, resulting in it splitting into the car-focused Rolls-Royce Motor Holdings Limited and Rolls-Royce Limited (sometimes referred to as Rolls-Royce plc or just Rolls-Royce Holdings), of jet engine fame. The company, now called Rolls-Royce Ltd., has been involved in plane engine construction since World War I, first coming up with the Rolls-Royce Eagle engine for the British military in 1915. All these years later, Rolls-Royce Ltd. has very much remained committed to its air travel efforts. It's now regarded as the second-largest airplane engine manufacturer in the world, behind GE Aerospace alone. It has even made some of the most revolutionary engines that changed aviation forever.

At this point, Rolls-Royce Ltd. has a few key engines under its belt that power some of the world's most well-known planes.