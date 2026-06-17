5 EV Brands That Still Offer 'Free' Charging In 2026

There's probably never been a better time to be involved in the electric vehicle industry. Gas prices have soared, reaching their highest level in four years at a nationwide average of $4.18 per gallon. Couple that with steadily climbing inflation rates, and you have drivers on the lookout for low-cost options to get from point A to point B. That's one of the primary selling points of electric vehicles: lower operating costs and reduced emissions. As a result, the EV market has grown significantly since 2015, when it occupied just 0.7% of the U.S. market, to 5.7% at the end of 2025.

Achieving this growth hasn't been easy; EV brands have had to get inventive with offers to draw consumer attention, especially since electric vehicles cost more than gas-powered cars. Free charging at public stations was one such marketing technique that the likes of Tesla employed to drive down the cost of ownership, and until recently, drivers often got these perks without limits. However, as you can imagine, this tactic cost automakers quite a bit of money. So, now that EVs are tangibly more mainstream, the free charging offers are disappearing.

If you plan to buy an EV, you should note that it's likely to cost more these days with the discontinuation of federal tax credits last September. With this in mind, knowing the relatively few automakers that still offer free charging in some form as of 2026 could save you some money down the line. We're covering five of them, although these offers can change at any time.