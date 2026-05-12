Why Diesel-Electric Trains Still Haven't Become Fully Electric

When it comes to modern transportation, it's easy to assume that electric means traditional motors aren't involved, as is certainly the case with most modern electric cars. That being said, so-called electric trains use diesel engines as a means of creating electricity, which allows for a more flexible and efficient operation. Though it might sound odd, the process is actually a lot more practical than it might sound.

The diesel engine itself isn't what pushes the train forward. Instead, it drives a generator that produces electricity, which then supplies the electric motors. Those motors are what actually turn the wheels and move the train. This separation allows the engine to run at a steady, optimized range, while the motors handle the job of propulsion under heavy loads and constant speed changes.

Not all electric trains rely on diesel engines, which, in themselves, are designed to be more durable than gas engines. Some electric trains are fully powered by external electricity from overhead wires or a third rail. This method provides a continous flow of power while the train is in operation. In these systems, power is drawn directly from the rail network rather than being generated onboard the train itself. This allows the train to operate without the need of an internal combustion engine.