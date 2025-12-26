These Companies Make Diesel Airplane Engines, But Are They Good For Flying?

For most people, diesel engines equate to either pickup trucks or semis traversing freeways. However, what many of us do not know is that diesel engines can be used in aircraft, too. You would not find them on airliners, though, which typically use jet engines or turboprop engines. Instead, diesel engines are usually found on general aviation aircraft that still use piston engines.

So, what makes aircraft diesel engines different from non-diesel ones? Just like their terrestrial counterparts, planes that run on diesel fuel use compression-ignition to initiate combustion, meaning they do not require spark plugs. However, what separates them from ground vehicles is that, aside from running on regular diesel, they can also use Jet A as fuel.

At the moment, two general aviation manufacturers offer aircraft with diesel engines right out of the gate: Diamond Aircraft, based in Europe, and Piper Aircraft in the US. The former's product line is almost entirely available with a diesel engine, from the single-engine, fixed-gear DA40 series and twin-engine DA42 and DA62, to the high-performance DA50 RG. On the other hand, Piper only offers the Archer DLX or its trainer variant, the DX, for customers who want a diesel-powered airplane.

Cessna, the maker of the venerable Skyhawk (also known as the Cessna 172), has also experimented with diesel engines when it introduced the Turbo Skyhawk JT-A in 2014. However, this was pretty much short-lived, as the company discontinued the model in 2018 — less than a year after it received its certification. While this is unfortunate, you still have a chance to get a diesel-engined Cessna through engine manufacturers.