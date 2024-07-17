Can Airplane Engines Run On Diesel Fuel?

Just as with the automotive industry, there are a variety of aircraft engines designed to run on various types of fuels. Even electric planes are something we're likely to see more of in the future. But what about diesel? It's common in trucks and other powerful, often cargo-hauling vehicles, so it would make sense for airplanes too, right?

The answer is a touch complicated. Factors like burn rates, operating temperatures, and other fuel performance details are important when it comes to all engines and it's no exception for aircraft. In fact, due to the nature of air travel and distribution, these considerations can be considerably more important.

Ultimately, yes, airplane engines can run on diesel fuel. With a very large metaphorical asterisk next to that statement. Much like it's not a great idea to put diesel into a regular gas-powered car, aircraft engines are built with particular kinds of fuel in mind, and that includes diesel — or something other than diesel.