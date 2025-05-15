Are There Other American Diesel Engine Manufacturers Aside From Cummins?

In the world of internal combustion engines, diesel engines are among the best you can settle for. Sure, these engines might require a bit more time when you start them in cold weather, and no one really likes to wait nowadays, and some of them might have a higher initial purchasing cost than gasoline motors. When properly maintained, these engines are fuel-efficient and can stay around for long. The power output is also no joke, which might be why most heavy-duty machinery like trains and trucks feature these motors.

In today's market, Cummins stands among some of the best diesel engine manufacturers worldwide. From its first and second generation 5.9-liter 12-valve motors to the mid-fourth generation 6.7-liter 24-valve engine, the company has several reliable diesel engines to choose from. However, some may prefer alternative options to this manufacturer while still seeking something American-made. Fortunately, we have just the solution. From Detroit Diesel, Caterpillar, Navistar, and Ford, here are additional American manufacturers that produce diesel engines.