Are There Other American Diesel Engine Manufacturers Aside From Cummins?
In the world of internal combustion engines, diesel engines are among the best you can settle for. Sure, these engines might require a bit more time when you start them in cold weather, and no one really likes to wait nowadays, and some of them might have a higher initial purchasing cost than gasoline motors. When properly maintained, these engines are fuel-efficient and can stay around for long. The power output is also no joke, which might be why most heavy-duty machinery like trains and trucks feature these motors.
In today's market, Cummins stands among some of the best diesel engine manufacturers worldwide. From its first and second generation 5.9-liter 12-valve motors to the mid-fourth generation 6.7-liter 24-valve engine, the company has several reliable diesel engines to choose from. However, some may prefer alternative options to this manufacturer while still seeking something American-made. Fortunately, we have just the solution. From Detroit Diesel, Caterpillar, Navistar, and Ford, here are additional American manufacturers that produce diesel engines.
Detroit Diesel and Caterpillar were already making engines in the 1930s
Detroit Diesel is an old manufacturer. First formed under General Motors in 1938, the company was a division concerned with GM's diesel engine needs. Among the most notable motors in its early years is the two-cycle Series 71 engine, which saw extensive use in different sectors, from construction to the military. At the time, Detroit Diesel was known as GM Diesel Division and was heavily involved in outfitting most of GM's trucks with heavy duty motors. The division would evolve over the years, eventually leading to the formation of Detroit Diesel Corporation in 1988. Throughout its eventful life, Detroit Diesel has manufactured several notable engines, including the GM-Detroit Diesel V8, which Chevrolet used before the famed Duramax engine.
As for Caterpillar, production on its first diesel engine started in 1931 with the Diesel Sixty, which would power the world's first diesel-driven tractor. The Diesel Sixty was so effective that it birthed an entire engine line for the automaker, the RD Series. By the mid-'30s, Caterpillar was already ranking as the largest producer in the world, let alone America. Today, the company offers several products recognized for their durability and efficiency. Among these are its diesel engines, including the six-cylinder, four-stroke CAT 3126B engine.
Navistar and Ford partnered to create the Power Stroke engine
Like Detroit Diesel and Caterpillar, Navistar has its diesel engine-making roots in the 1930s. Back then, the company went by the name International Harvester, and its first diesel engine was geared toward agricultural and stationary uses. However, as the years passed, Navistar would develop motors for application in different sectors, including the military and construction. Over time, the company would climb the ranks to stand among some of America's most notable diesel engine manufacturers. However, despite its success, International Harvester would face crises resulting in restructuring, selling off some of its divisions, and rebranding itself as Navistar. Even then, it still has some good motors, such as the DT466, which has served for 45 years and is among the best diesel engines ever made by American companies.
It's no secret that Ford is a respected automaker. The company is part of the American Big Three, alongside GM and Stellantis, highlighting its accomplishments and influence in the automotive industry. Over the years, Ford has dipped its toes into several corners of the vehicle-making pool, even trying its luck with diesel engines in 1982. The outcome of this effort was the Power Stroke engine, a collaboration between Ford and Navistar that would shake up the diesel engine landscape. Today, you can't talk about good diesel engines without mentioning Ford's Power Stroke. These motors deliver tremendous power and torque, with iterations like the 6.7L Power Stroke pushing out 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet of torque.