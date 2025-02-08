How Much HP Does A CAT 3126B Engine Have & Can You Still Buy One?
The Caterpillar corporation — otherwise known as Cat — is known for some high-end equipment and machinery. From top-rated power tools that can solve almost every construction problem to powerful mining equipment and dozers, the company has been a world-leading innovator for almost a century. Cat's roots go back even further to the late 19th century, but the company was established in its current form in 1925 when C.L. Best and Benjamin Holt merged their competing companies.
Holt and Best held more than 100 patents between them, and the company they founded has worked hard to build on that tradition of innovation throughout its long history. Among its most talked about engines is the 3126B, an engine that produces between 175 and 330 horsepower and between 420 and 860 pound-feet of torque. Although this engine is more than 20 years old, you can still buy one today. Let's explore its history and reliability and see which sellers have it in stock.
The 3126B is an electronic version of the Cat 3126 engine
Cat introduced the 3126B toward the end of the 1990s as an electronically-controlled version of the 3126 engine, which was initially designed to use mechanical unit injectors. Both are turbocharged, inline 6-cylinder diesel engines, but the 3126B has a 4.33-inch bore and a 5.0-inch stroke. Its overall dimensions are 42.5 inches in length, 34.0 inches in height, and 31.4 inches in width, with its design being meant to combine low speeds with a high gearing. This strategy maximizes fuel efficiency and extends the engine's life.
The 3126B can be quite dependable, remaining in optimal operating condition as long as it is maintained properly. While it is advised that you take the engine for regular check-ups at your local mechanic, there is no harm in checking it yourself to make sure it is running as it should. Changing the oil filters and ensuring you're using the correct fuel for the engine are a few of the things you can do to keep any motor running long-term.
Where can you buy a Cat 3126B engine?
The 3126B is a remarkable piece of machinery that has been around for over two decades. As a diesel engine, it is more efficient than most of its gas counterparts. Along with its reliability and durability, that quality makes it a great option for ambulances, buses, military vehicles, and commercial trucks.
While Caterpillar ended production of new Cat 3126B engines in 2003, you can still get a perfectly working one today. Cat sells remanufactured 3126B engines through its Cat Reman efforts. This operation has seen the company restore hundreds of engines to like-new condition. The engines that come out of the remanufacturing process have gone through the same manufacturing procedures that produce new Cat machinery. When it comes to the 3126B, the manufacturer backs each remanufactured engine with design improvements, critical upgrades, and a same-as-new warranty that lasts for 36 months. Independent sellers like Big Bear Engines also offer refurbished Cat 3126B engines for sale.