How Much HP Does A CAT 3126B Engine Have & Can You Still Buy One?

The Caterpillar corporation — otherwise known as Cat — is known for some high-end equipment and machinery. From top-rated power tools that can solve almost every construction problem to powerful mining equipment and dozers, the company has been a world-leading innovator for almost a century. Cat's roots go back even further to the late 19th century, but the company was established in its current form in 1925 when C.L. Best and Benjamin Holt merged their competing companies.

Holt and Best held more than 100 patents between them, and the company they founded has worked hard to build on that tradition of innovation throughout its long history. Among its most talked about engines is the 3126B, an engine that produces between 175 and 330 horsepower and between 420 and 860 pound-feet of torque. Although this engine is more than 20 years old, you can still buy one today. Let's explore its history and reliability and see which sellers have it in stock.