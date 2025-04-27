Which Diesel Engine Did Chevrolet Use Before Duramax?

In the realm of powerful American engines, few manufacturers can claim to have reached the heights that Chevrolet has. Sure, the likes of Cummins and Ford have offered great competition, but even they have had to prove themselves time and time again to stand where they are. Chevrolet came into existence in 1911 and, since then, has been involved in many notable automotive projects. From your Corvettes, Camaros, and Chevelles to the disaster that was the Chevy Citation, the company has seemingly done it all. The same can be said when it comes to its engines. Chevrolet has made waves on this front, creating the likes of the Chevrolet 454 Big Block engine, which is a legend in its own right, and the 2.4-liter Ecotec engine, considered a reliable engine when well taken care of.

Advertisement

Chevrolet currently uses the Duramax engine, which is as storied as it is powerful. This year, the engine will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Chevrolet has spent a considerable amount of time making the engine more powerful, and today, it is one of the best in the market. However, before its introduction in 2001, Chevrolet used another diesel in its cars: the GM-Detroit Diesel V8.