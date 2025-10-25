Who Makes Salt Trucks & How Are They Refilled?

If you live anywhere it regularly snows in the United States, there's a good chance you've seen a few trucks spreading road salt to prepare before snowstorms in the winter. The salt is why your car tends to get a little dirtier and crustier when it's cold out. Like many municipal service trucks, salt trucks can sort of blend into the background and remain almost invisible (that is, until you hear it rumbling down your street early in the morning).

But, like any self-respecting gear head, you've probably wondered who makes the trucks and equipment you see every day when the weather turns south, and just as importantly, how are the trucks refilled?

For when it comes to manufacturing, salt trucks aren't that much different than other heavy duty dump trucks and plows. As such, the manufacturers are familiar names. International's MV and HV series of "Severe-Duty" trucks are popular choices for governments and municipalities. The International MV, for example, can be fitted with a Cummins turbodiesel inline-6, a dump bed, and a snowplow right from the factory. Freightliner's 114SD Plus is another popular choice. It's fitted with either a Detroit Diesel or Cummins engine. It too can be customized from the factory for winter weather use. Additionally, the Mack MD and Granite series trucks can be fitted for winter storms.