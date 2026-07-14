5 V6-Powered Cars Quicker Than Ford's New Mustang GT

Even though its price has climbed steadily in the last decade, the Ford Mustang GT is still one of the more exciting performance cars on the market. There are lots of reasons buyers might be drawn to it, and its 5.0-liter V8 engine is surely one of the big ones. A naturally aspirated V8 once represented the backbone of the American performance car scene, and with Chevy axing the Camaro and Dodge's V8 models all currently on hiatus, the Mustang has become the only (relatively) affordable game in town.

However, part of the reason V8s are otherwise so few and far between is that manufacturers have increasingly shifted to smaller-displacement engines, including turbocharged V6s. And in some cases, these V6s can actually outgun the 480-hp V8 Mustang GT in straight-line performance.

The Mustang's acceleration will vary depending on which transmission it has, but the average figures for the GT show a 0-60 time in the low to mid four-second range and a quarter-mile run in the low to mid 12-second range. Those are stout numbers, and for many buyers, the Mustang GT's V8 soundtrack is non-negotiable — but if you compare the Mustang to modern V6-powered performance cars, you'll find several that can edge it out in straight-line acceleration.