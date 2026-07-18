4 Things Toyota Should Rethink Before The Next Grand Highlander

The one thing both the Highlander and Grand Highlander (until the 2027 model year, anyway) have in common is that they can be had as gas-only or hybrid. The comparison stops there, though, as the latter's hybrid options include Toyota's performance-focused Hybrid MAX engines, giving crossovers like the Grand Highlander greater strength on the highway and the ability to tow more than standard hybrid powertrains.

There's just one catch: fuel economy. Alas, I've found these engines don't always reflect what the numbers on the window suggest in reality. The 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX Platinum managed 23 mpg combined despite the sticker promising 26 mpg, while the similar 2025 Lexus TX 500h F Sport Performance Luxury AWD performed worse at 21.3 mpg combined instead of the 27 mpg combined on the sticker. Meanwhile, the non-MAX hybrid 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid Nightshade did better at 26 mpg combined, though the EPA estimated that one would get 34 mpg combined.

Along with the i-FORCE MAX's premium-grade fuel requirements and the fluctuating prices at the pump as of mid-2026, Toyota should rethink how these engines use their hybrid power. Perhaps more tuning is in order, both to improve fuel economy and — like all of Mazda's turbocharged offerings such as the CX-90 — use either regular or premium to move about the road. Not to mention the increasing reliance on the electric/battery side of things to reduce fuel use.