5 Highly-Rated Audio Mixers For Every Price Range

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An audio mixer is a must-have for pretty much anyone who owns more than one piece of music gear. Of course, any home studio and portable recording station needs a mixer, but most musicians will find one useful, too. Need to hear a backing track and your guitar through the same headphones? Get a basic two-channel mixer. A pedal has no wet/dry knob? You can get the same effect with a mixer's aux send and return. Looking to record all eight channels of a drum machine individually? A mixer that doubles as a multi-channel audio interface or one with standalone multi-track recording might be the best solution for you.

Of course, what mixer you end up getting depends as much on your needs as on your budget, and it's so easy to overspend on a mixer: You could always use the extra channels, and two aux sends and returns, and the faders, which are so much better than volume knobs. Before you know it, you're looking at a mixer that costs more than the gear it's connecting. This article will highlight the best mixers that money can buy at five different price ranges, to help you navigate this confusing world and find a mixer that fits both your budget and your needs.

We tried to select one or two of the best audio mixers in every price range, but it's important to remember that a mixer is a tool, and the best tool is the one that helps you achieve your goals. You should buy the tool you need, not the one that someone on the internet says is "the best," even if that someone is us.