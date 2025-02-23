Old Tech Products Worth Thousands That May Be Hiding In Your Attic

A while back, somebody didn't have the heart to throw away that old whatever-it-is, or sell it, and it's been collecting dust for years. That old box, though, could be worth thousands, or at least hundreds, to collectors and aficionados of old electronic equipment.

By now, this equipment likely needs some care, so don't just plug it in and turn it on. While a game tape for an early Commodore computer might still be a plug-and-play item, most of these have mechanical or electrical parts that have aged over the years. Belts turn brittle, gears get gummed up, and capacitors leak. If you don't have experience with the item, be careful about turning it on, especially if it has vacuum tubes or transmits sound or video. The physical condition of your treasure will play a part as well.

How much you can get for your item varies greatly based on a lot of factors. If it comes with the shipping box and manuals, it's worth more. A rodent-chewed power cable isn't usually considered a problem, but chewed components can be. Cracking the cover on an old turntable might have gotten your dad grounded 50 years ago, but now it's not helping the resale value one bit. Don't try to clean up the item, though, unless you know what you're doing, as you can accidentally remove markings or stain the unit.

