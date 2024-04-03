3 Top Rated Ham Radio Setups For Beginners

In this day and age, there are countless methods of communication, but let's not leave radios in the past. Although smartphones offer similar functions, radios are still a trusted form of communication, so much so the U.S. government is fighting to keep AM radio in your car. And while professionals like police officers and truck drivers use them daily, radio use may not strike you as common.

Amateur radio, also known as "ham radio," is the term for the use of radio frequencies for non-commercial purposes. You can access them in the "traditional" style (a base station with a handheld microphone), through portable radio, and handheld too. And despite the tech seemingly aging out, there are many reasons why people still use ham radios. Some instances include staying informed in an emergency (which this powerful radio with every wavelength is great for), broadcasting local events like high school sports, or experimenting with the radio for fun.

It's also a worldwide community, allowing users to talk to, make friends, and learn from different kinds of people from all over the world. Of course, using ham radios still requires a license from the Federal Communications Commission, but once you've passed the exam and acquired your amateur operator license, there's a world of opportunity. But what device is right for you? We'll keep this list simple, suggesting one handheld, mobile, and base station ham radio, depending on your preference.

This list was selected based on recommendations from trusted reviewers. The methodology is explained at the bottom of this list.