Stay Informed Even In An Emergency With This Powerful Radio With Every Wavelength
TL;DR: This Eton Elite Executive Radio radio gives you access to all radio wavelengths, including AM/FM, VHF aircraft band, and shortwave, to keep you informed during an emergency. It's on sale for $149.99 (reg. $249).
While having extra water, matches, and non-perishable food stashed in case of an emergency is helpful, there are some things you might have overlooked, like a reliable radio. And with the unpredictable weather we've seen lately — like the recent extreme hurricane in California — it can't hurt to be prepared, even if you don't live in an area with frequent weather emergencies.
With 4.3 stars on Amazon, the Eton Elite Executive Radio is a great option to keep with your emergency kit. And it's on sale for a limited time for $149.99, which is almost $100 off the regular retail price of $249.
Every wavelength, for entertainment and emergencies
Keep on top of what's happening around the world, thanks to this radio's international wavelength reception. It can be tuned to every radio wavelength, including AM (MW), FM with RDS, LW, and Shortwave (SW) whether you're camping close to home or backpacking through Europe. You can even access the VHF aircraft band and Single Sideband (SSB). With a Phase Lock Loop (PLL) tuner, the Eton Elite Executive makes narrowing in on a strong, clear AM signal straightforward.
It's made to be easy to use, with precise automatic or manual digital tuning. And it includes memory storage slots for a whopping 700 stations.
The Eton offers local and world time zones, a clock with alarm and time backup, and an FM telescopic antenna, while the orange LCD makes it easy to read. And it comes with a leather carry pouch to keep it protected.
Don't allow yourself to be completely reliant on modern technology. Take matters into your own hands and get a well-made radio to keep you connected in an emergency.
Get access to all the radio wavelengths with the Eton Elite Executive Radio, on sale for a limited time for $149.99 (reg. $249).
