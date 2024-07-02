How Many Channels Does Yamaha's QL1 Have & What Does This Digital Mixer Cost?

The Yamaha QL1 is listed for sale on several large online retailers, but the price is hidden on some. Instead of a price figure, sites like Sweetwater.com, list options to contact their specialists for more information. When we reached out to a Sweetwater representative, they confirmed the QL1 normally retails for $9,299. When asked why the product was backordered and when they expect more units, the representative explained more supply will be available following the summer months, but didn't indicate why the mixer is backordered.

The issues surrounding the Yamaha supply chain aren't new, and have greatly impacted the company in the last few years. In fact, several audio enthusiasts relayed their lengthy wait to get certain Yamaha mixers, including the QL1 back in 2023. One poster explained, "We have had a Yamaha QL-1 Mixing Console on order for 8 months with no success." Another poster described "Yamaha Music Canada was hit by a cyber attack a few months ago that caused some major disruption, and it seems that they are now seeing huge delays globally." One online music website listed a price of $9,485, but called the QL1 a "Special Order Item", and included, "This item is available for order from the manufacturer. Availability and delivery time will vary on the manufacturer's backlog."