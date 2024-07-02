How Many Channels Does Yamaha's QL1 Have & What Does This Digital Mixer Cost?
A digital mixer takes in analog audio signals, makes them digital, utilizes sophisticated processing tools, and then transforms them back to analog. A great choice for a variety of applications such as recording, live venues, and professional content creation, a digital mixer offers a comprehensive set of tools in the form of automation, effects, and precise adjustments. Yamaha released the QL series of digital mixers in 2014 which took much of the functionality and features of the larger CL Series and put them in a smaller form.
The Yamaha QL1 is a 32-channel digital mixing console that includes sound shaping tools developed by Rupert Neve, and offers Dante (Digital Audio Network Through Ethernet) support so you can link other compatible devices together. The QL1 also includes automatic microphone gain processing from Dan Dugan Sound Design, which can enable you to easily set vocal levels (particularly speech) without needing to ride the faders. However, this digital mixer will cost you more than $9,000 and is backordered on major online retailers with some expressing extensive supply delays.
Yamaha QL1 mixing capability
This Yamaha product offers 32 mono and 8 stereo mixing options, with 16 channel faders and 2 stereo master faders. It supports phantom power, XLR, and includes 2 digital Dante inputs. You can utilize up to 16 busses (sending several tracks into one channel), and offers matrix capability (sending multiple sources of audio to several different channels). You can also store up to 300 scene memories, which save all your settings so you can quickly recall them on the fly.
The QL1 also allows you to capture live performances with a built-in 2 track USB recorder. With a sample rate of between 96 kbps and 192 kbps, the mixer will record any output of your choice and save the file as an MP3. With the best music production software and Dante networking ability, you can create much more robust multitrack audio in concert with the QL1. While top tier recording platforms like Avid Pro Tools are the industry standard, it might not be the right DAW for your home studio. In fact, there are several free recording programs for aspiring artists that can help cut costs.
The QL1's backorders and hidden pricing
The Yamaha QL1 is listed for sale on several large online retailers, but the price is hidden on some. Instead of a price figure, sites like Sweetwater.com, list options to contact their specialists for more information. When we reached out to a Sweetwater representative, they confirmed the QL1 normally retails for $9,299. When asked why the product was backordered and when they expect more units, the representative explained more supply will be available following the summer months, but didn't indicate why the mixer is backordered.
The issues surrounding the Yamaha supply chain aren't new, and have greatly impacted the company in the last few years. In fact, several audio enthusiasts relayed their lengthy wait to get certain Yamaha mixers, including the QL1 back in 2023. One poster explained, "We have had a Yamaha QL-1 Mixing Console on order for 8 months with no success." Another poster described "Yamaha Music Canada was hit by a cyber attack a few months ago that caused some major disruption, and it seems that they are now seeing huge delays globally." One online music website listed a price of $9,485, but called the QL1 a "Special Order Item", and included, "This item is available for order from the manufacturer. Availability and delivery time will vary on the manufacturer's backlog."