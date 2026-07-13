5 Cool Features The Ford F-150 Has That The Ram 1500 Doesn't

The car world has seen no shortage of rivalries. And in many of these, the competitors are chasing the same buyer. At the top end of the performance market, there was the Holy Trinity of hypercars: the Porsche 918, the LaFerrari, and the McLaren P1, three hypercars built for the same wealthy, supercar-obsessed customer.

Down in the mainstream, the Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 are still trading buyers today, both chasing the same practical, budget-conscious family. However, none of these rivalries have burned as long or as hot as the one between the Ford F-150 and the Ram 1500, two trucks fighting over the same full-size pickup buyer for decades: someone who needs work capability but also wants comfort, technology, and a bit of bling on the way to the job site.

That is why one is always the alternative for the other. Ford introduced the F-150 in 1975. The Ram name arrived in October 1980 for the 1981 model year, when Dodge's D-series pickups were rebranded. Ever since, these two trucks have been locked in a decades-long fight for that same customer. That shared audience is exactly what makes differentiation so tricky.

Ford and Ram can't afford to alienate their loyal base by changing too much, so they compete on the margins instead — with aggressive lease deals, trim-level badge appeal, financing incentives, and the lot. Be that as it may, sometimes the real battle comes down to something simpler: giving buyers a feature the other guy just doesn't have. So, here are five cool features the Ford F-150 has that the Ram 1500 doesn't.