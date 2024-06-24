What Is A HEMI eTorque Engine And Which Pickup Trucks Have One Under The Hood?

What do the Toyota Prius, a Formula 1 car, and a 2024 Ram 1500 truck all have in common, other than four wheels? The answer is a hybrid system, although some might be more advanced than others. Of the three, Ram is the latest to the electrification game, only recently implementing hybrid technology into their trucks. Chrysler introduced their eTorque Mild Hybrid system in 2019 in select Ram and Jeep vehicles equipped with either the 5.7L HEMI V8 or the 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine. While the eTorque HEMI might be seen as blasphemous to some diehard Mopar enthusiasts, it introduces plenty of pros with very few cons.

The HEMI eTorque takes a simpler approach to hybrid implementation than most full-fledged hybrid vehicles on the streets today. The HEMI eTorque uses a motor-generator that is attached to the HEMI's crankshaft and expels energy to add additional torque during gear changes to make engine operation smoother, restart the engine during auto start-stop events, and even boost the engine's overall towing capabilities.

Unlike with electric vehicles, where a battery pack is charged through a traditional power source like a wall outlet, the eTorque's motor-generator charges a 48-volt, 0.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack through energy recouped during braking. The entire system only adds 90 pounds to the vehicle's weight and is practically undetectable unless you know it's there.