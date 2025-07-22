What Is A Smart Hitch And How Does It Work For Towing?

If you're in the market for a new pickup truck, you've no doubt taken many factors under consideration, including cab size, bed size, and engine power. However, if you're looking to use your new truck to haul heavy gear around town, the vehicle's towing package will no doubt factor considerably in your decision-making process. Of course, these days it can be more difficult than ever to discern which towing package best suits your needs, as trucks have arguably gotten stronger than they've ever been. They've gotten smarter too, as many modern trucks now feature upgraded tech features designed to enhance towing abilities.

While companies like Toyota are developing radical options like Touchless Towing, other manufacturers are taking a less revolutionary approach to how their vehicles haul. That includes Ford, whose Smart Hitch feature is more focused on helping drivers load up and go with increased safety and efficiency. Ford debuted the feature in 2021, with its long-running F-150 pickup being the first of its builds to feature the technology. In the years since, Ford has also begun offering the option in models like the F-250 and many of its Super Duty builds.

At the time of its debut, the Smart Hitch was packaged as part of the upgraded towing package along with Ford's Onboard Scales option for an additional $650. There's a good reason those two features were packaged together, as Ford's Onboard Scales interact with the Smart Hitch feature.