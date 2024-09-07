What Year Did Ford Switch To Aluminum Bodies For Its Trucks?

Over 100 years ago, the very first all steel body for an automobile was built, and from there, that was the standard material you were going to use to build your vehicles. It didn't matter if it was a coupé or a pickup truck, that strong metal was always the way to go. That was until the 1970s when automakers started the gradual phase out of steel in favor of aluminum. This is a much lighter material than steel, which in turn allows you to get to faster speeds without putting as much burden on your engine. It made a lot of sense to switch to this new material, but there was a major section of the automobile landscape that wasn't really making that change in that time. That would be pickup trucks.

Because these are very large vehicles meant for hauling payloads, there was a hesitancy to switch truck bodies over to aluminum, as the lighter weight maybe would prevent the truck from being able to handle what it needs to haul or tow. It would take quite a while before an American manufacturer would bite the bullet and build a pickup truck with an all-aluminum frame. That company would be Ford, and once that company did it with the F-150, Ford's best-selling vehicle of all time, you will be hard-pressed to find a modern pickup truck built on a steel frame anymore. You may think it took a decade or two for Ford to make this change, but this shift happened much closer to today than you might expect.

