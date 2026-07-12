5 Compact SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 was first revealed at the 2011 Frankfurt Motor Show and was the automaker's first vehicle built on the Skyactiv platform. It quickly became Mazda's top seller, and it has held that title within the brand's lineup since 2018. Mazda's CX-5 production and sales worldwide reached 5 million units by 2026, underscoring just how central this compact SUV is to Mazda's business worldwide. There's no debate: it's Mazda's most popular SUV by a wide margin.

Yet popularity doesn't mean the CX-5 is untouchable. The compact SUV segment is one of the most fiercely contested in the entire auto industry, with nearly every major brand fielding a competitor for buyers who want one vehicle that can handle daily commuting, road trips, and hauling cargo, all without stepping into luxury-car pricing. If price is your main concern, we've also rounded up some cheaper alternatives to the Mazda CX-5, but this list is about something different: models that measure up on merit, not just sticker price.

Buyers in this segment have more choices than ever, and automakers know it. That competition has produced some genuinely impressive rivals, and several of them have outscored the CX-5 in reviews from professional automotive journalists and enthusiasts alike. Whether it's interior quality, tech features, ride comfort, or overall value, these competitors have found ways to edge past Mazda's bestseller in the eyes of critics.