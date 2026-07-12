5 Things You May Not Know Your Wi-Fi Router Could Do

Wi-Fi routers are the kind of electronics that are immensely useful but rarely exciting. Really, the best router you can buy is one that's the easiest to set up. Most consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers offer a similar set of features — dual frequency bands, gigabit connectivity, and enough range to ensure your home doesn't have many dead zones. Enthusiasts can always pick up gaming routers that work on the newest generation of wireless technology, feature tri-band connectivity, and offer multi-gig Ethernet ports, so you can't blame your connection for any missed headshots.

If you've ever ventured into your Wi-Fi router's app or its web interface, you'll know that there's a lot more you can tweak than simply changing your Wi-Fi network's name and password. If your router offers a companion app, installing it on your smartphone is usually the easiest way to manage your network. You can check for any pending firmware updates, manage connected devices, or even remotely restart your router in case you run into internet troubles.

If you're looking to explore deeper, though, here are five things you can set up your Wi-Fi router to do. You should be able to find the appropriate settings within the companion app for your router on your phone, or through its web-based interface on a computer. Depending on your router's model, some of these features may not be available or as straightforward to set up.