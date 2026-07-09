6 Of The Best Interstates To Drive On (And 6 Of The Worst)

When President Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, he set in motion the largest public works project in American history. The interstate system now spans nearly 47,000 miles across all 50 states. Considering the fact that it moves almost $14 trillion in goods every year, it has become the true circulatory system of America. However, commerce is only part of the story. Millions of drivers get on these highways to get to work, visit family, or even take a road trip.

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There's a lot to see along the way. These roads cut through some of the most scenic landscapes on the continent: canyon country, alpine passes, large lakes, and open plains with interesting stops and detours. However, not every mile is worth the drive. Some interstates are plagued by traffic congestion, potholes, or stretches that are just boring to drive on for hours nonstop. That said, here are six of the best interstates to drive on and six of the worst.