Winter Weather Sees Pileups Spike – Here's How To Keep Yourself Safe

Driving in wintery weather is stressful enough, but those fears may be compounded if you're on a busy road or highway, especially when snow, fog, or even heavy rain is making it difficult to see. Accidents are common, with almost one-quarter of weather-related crashes happening during snow or ice storms, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Pileups, or crashes that involve multiple vehicles, are less common but make the news almost every year. Already in 2026, winter weather led to a pileup of more than 100 vehicles on Interstate 196 in Michigan. Luckily, though injuries were reported, no one was killed, but the interstate was closed for hours in both directions.

Sometimes drivers aren't so lucky. In 2022, a snow squall surprised drivers in Pennsylvania and led to slippery road conditions with very poor visibility. A chain reaction of spinouts and crashes ultimately caused a pileup involving 80 vehicles that left six people dead.

What can drivers do to avoid these deadly crashes? The first step is understanding why they happen. While weather and poor visibility are the biggest factors that lead to pileups, distracted driving can also be a factor. Taking your eyes off the road in normal conditions is dangerous and delays your reaction time, and it's even more risky when driving in bad weather. If you're driving in wintry weather, slow down and take your time, don't tailgate, and pay attention. If that's not enough and you find yourself in a scary situation, there are additional steps you can take to keep yourself safe.