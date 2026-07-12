5 Makita Power Tools That Are More Powerful Than Milwaukee Alternatives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most, if not all, professionals and DIYers have their personal favorites when it comes to power tool brands, though it's hard to deny (even if they're not your own preference) that Milwaukee and Makita are two of the best. When SlashGear ranked every major cordless power tool brand from worst to best, the red-M and blue-M brands both made the top three.

Milwaukee came in number one, in fact. Along with its innovation and premium quality, the brand is closely associated with raw power when it comes to its cordless tools, offering products that can easily replace the corded alternatives in your toolshed. However, there are still several Makita tools that outperform Milwaukee's equivalent options. Makita is also known for its superior quality and reliability, so a Makita tool that's also stronger and/or faster is icing on the cake for its users. Milwaukee may have more oomph than Makita for most kinds of devices, but Makita competes closely in multiple categories, including yard tools, cutting tools, and drivers and wrenches.

When it comes to cutting thick pieces of lumber, Makita even sells options where Milwaukee doesn't even come close. Based on manufacturer specs and the findings of expert testers, here are five Makita power tools that are more powerful than their Milwaukee alternatives.