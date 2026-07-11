5 '90s Cars Quietly Becoming Modern Classics
What exactly makes a car a classic? Is it simply a matter of age, or are there other factors to consider? While there's no cut-and-dried, universal definition, a classic car is broadly one that's at least 25 years old. This, of course, means that cars from the early 2000s are now aging into classic status. It also means that cars from the previous decade, the 1990s, are becoming more established as classics — even if it might still feel too soon for some.
Obviously, there are lots of high-end 1990s vehicles that were always destined to become classics. Cars like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Toyota Supra Turbo, Porsche 911, or Dodge Viper are all certified classics, to say nothing of '90s supercars from Ferrari or Lamborghini. But a classic doesn't need to be the fastest, most exotic, most expensive car of its era. In fact, some of the best classic cars are those more normal machines that age into a new era of appreciation.
With that in mind, we've rounded up five once-common yet memorable 1990s vehicles that have the nostalgia factor in their favor and which have become increasingly desirable among collectors. There's a bit of everything here, from pickup trucks to lightweight sports cars and beyond.
Chevrolet/GMC GMT400 pickups
Back in the '90s, the General Motors GMT400 pickups were a ubiquitous sight across the country. Often referred to by enthusiasts as OBS trucks, these Chevrolet and GMC pickups have always had a loyal following. GMT400 trucks were sold in a wide variety of styles, from the sporty and desirable Chevy 454 SS to heavy-duty 4x4, 2500, 3500, and dually models.
While values for these trucks have indeed risen in recent years, the good thing is that General Motors built an absolute ton of GMT400s between the late '80s and late '90s. This means they are still relatively easy to find and are available for reasonable prices. Better yet, if you don't want a pickup, you can also go with a GMT400 platform Tahoe, Yukon, or Suburban for the same '90s appeal, just with an SUV body.
This generation of GM pickup has always been popular among customizers, and the GMT400 enjoys vast aftermarket support for all manner of modifications. However, as they continue to age, you'll likely see more owners going for factory-style restorations to get that nostalgic feel. We see no reason why these OBS trucks won't become every bit as beloved as older classic pickups from the '50s and '60s in the future.
Mazda Miata NA
The Mazda Miata might be a bit of an obvious pick for this list, as it's been a beloved sports car since it debuted. Thing is, there's simply no denying the impact of the original NA Miata of the early to mid '90s. It's one of those vehicles destined to become a classic through its low price, approachable personality, and sky-high fun factor.
There really hasn't been a time when the '90s Miata wasn't popular among sports car enthusiasts and racers, and, even in its modestly powered stock form, it's still an extremely fun car to drive. As the early Miata has aged, it's become increasingly appreciated as a modern Japanese classic — and one that's still relatively affordable to own and enjoy. This is fitting, since Mazda's entire intention with the Miata was to create a modern, reliable interpretation of classic European roadsters of the 1960s.
One great thing about the Miata is that Mazda hasn't strayed much from the formula that made the original so special. The modern version of the MX-5 Miata is still one of the most fun cars you can buy, retaining the spirit (and lightness) of the NA while adding the modern amenities you expect. However, there's just something about the pop-up headlights and classic styling of the original Miata that makes it one of the most recognizable and beloved sports cars — not just of the 1990s, but of any era
First-generation Toyota RAV4
The modern Toyota RAV4 is one of the best-selling cars in the world, with a reputation for being fuel-efficient, reliable, and extremely practical. The RAV4 is not, however, a model that most people will associate with being a classic. If you go back to the mid-1990s debut of this now ubiquitous SUV, though, you'll find a car that doesn't quite get the appreciation it deserves — and one quite worthy of classic status.
Though we take the crossover for granted these days, the RAV4 was ahead of its time when it arrived in America for the 1996 model year. It had a pretty simple formula, taking the underpinnings of a sedan, raising the height, and adding all-wheel drive to create a "crossover" between a normal car and a body-on-frame truck or SUV — but it was a formula that stuck.
The first-gen RAV4's appeal goes beyond its historical significance, though. No, the early RAV4 wasn't fast, nor was it as rugged as a Wrangler or 4Runner, but it was capable and agile. Toyota even offered it in an extra-nimble, extra-fun two-door body style. Since this was the '90s, manual transmissions were still standard on most models, and today, a five-speed, first-generation RAV4 is emerging from a cult Toyota favorite into a more widely accepted '90s classic.
Chevrolet Impala SS and Caprice
The Chevrolet Impala is an American icon that evolved significantly over its long history. At one point, it was likely only the finned '50s Impala or maybe a 409-powered drag machine from the '60s that most people pictured when they thought of a classic Impala. Times have changed, though, and the Impala SS of the mid-1990s has now taken its place among the nameplate's greats.
Based on the more pedestrian Chevy Caprice, this version of the Impala SS was sold between 1994 and 1996 and was powered by GM's 5.7-liter LT1 V8. By today's standards, the car's performance was modest, but the '90s Impala SS had — and still has — a sinister presence to it that gave it an appeal far beyond its performance numbers. It's also notable for being the last rear-drive, V8-powered Impala.
With the newest examples of this car now over 30 years old, it's not surprising that values are on the rise – but what if you'd like an Impala SS but don't want to pay the premium they bring? This is where a police package Chevy Caprice 9C1 comes in. Mechanically, the two cars were extremely similar, and doing an exterior conversion from Caprice to Impala SS is relatively easy. Conversely, you can also leave the 9C1 as is for that understated '90s cop car vibe, which is equally cool in its own way.
Nissan 240SX S13 & S14
The Nissan 240SX is one of those cars that shouldn't need any introduction for car enthusiasts. The 240SX, along with the closely related Nissan Silvia and 180SX, is widely known as one of the world's most popular drift car platforms. While other markets were blessed with the S15, America only got the 240SX's S13 and S14 generations between 1989 and 1998.
Additionally, the North American market 240SX was sold with a less powerful KA24 engine instead of the SR20 turbo engines available overseas. Despite that, for a long time, a used 240SX was a cult favorite among drifters, and a car that could be bought and modified cheaply, but those days are gone. Over the years, the popularity among tuners and drifters greatly reduced the supply of original, un-abused examples, turning a stock (or mostly stock) 240SX into a major rarity.
Ironically, at a car meet today, an all-original 240SX would probably grab more attention than a fully-built drift car. This presents a bit of a funny situation, where a clean, original 240SX is so rare and desirable precisely because its original specs were so mundane that nobody wanted to leave them stock. This isn't to say that tastefully modified examples of the once-disposable 240SX aren't already being appreciated as classics, but fully stock ones are now nearing unicorn status.