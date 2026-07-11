5 '90s Cars Quietly Becoming Modern Classics

What exactly makes a car a classic? Is it simply a matter of age, or are there other factors to consider? While there's no cut-and-dried, universal definition, a classic car is broadly one that's at least 25 years old. This, of course, means that cars from the early 2000s are now aging into classic status. It also means that cars from the previous decade, the 1990s, are becoming more established as classics — even if it might still feel too soon for some.

Obviously, there are lots of high-end 1990s vehicles that were always destined to become classics. Cars like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Toyota Supra Turbo, Porsche 911, or Dodge Viper are all certified classics, to say nothing of '90s supercars from Ferrari or Lamborghini. But a classic doesn't need to be the fastest, most exotic, most expensive car of its era. In fact, some of the best classic cars are those more normal machines that age into a new era of appreciation.

With that in mind, we've rounded up five once-common yet memorable 1990s vehicles that have the nostalgia factor in their favor and which have become increasingly desirable among collectors. There's a bit of everything here, from pickup trucks to lightweight sports cars and beyond.