5 Of The Best-Looking Ford Restomods Keeping Classics On The Road
Few automakers can claim a history as rich, or as consequential, as Ford's. Henry Ford didn't invent the car. However, with the Model T's debut in 1908, he redefined who could own one, turning cars from a rich man's toy into a fixture of everyday American life. That founding spirit of accessibility never really left the brand. Decades later, Ford tapped into a different kind of hunger, not for practicality this time, but for excitement, with the launch of the 1964 Mustang.
It kicked off the muscle car era and gave Ford a lineup of vehicles that generations of enthusiasts still dream about today. Be that as it may, there's a catch with cars this old: charm doesn't always translate to usability. A Mustang from the muscle car glory days might turn heads at a cruise-in, but it wasn't built with modern standards, reliability, or comfort in mind. Climate control, airbags, modern injection, and predictable handling are things most drivers won't give up, even for a car they love.
That's the gap restomodding fills. Instead of choosing between vintage character and modern usability, restomod builders rework these classics from the ground up, keeping the silhouette and soul of the original while swapping in the performance, safety, and tech of a modern platform. The result is a car that looks like it rolled off a 1960s lot but drives as if it belongs on today's roads. Here are five of the best-looking Ford restomods keeping classics on the road.
1. Ford GT40 MKII 60th Anniversary by Superformance
The Ford GT40 is arguably the most coveted race car Ford ever made. Whether you watched Ford v Ferrari, follow the WEC and Le Mans religiously, or just love wedge-shaped cars going fast, the GT40 is as embedded in motorsport as the Big Mac is in fast food. But the GT40 is old now. Surviving originals trade for millions, and production numbers were tiny, meaning most enthusiasts will never get near the real thing, let alone own one.
That's where Superformance comes in: a company that lets you buy a brand-new Ford GT40, ready for Le Mans. Working with Safir Engineering, the trademark holder for the GT40 name, only 66 examples exist, badged the Championship Season Series and built specifically to commemorate the 60 years since that 1966 sweep. Design-wise, the cars stay faithful to the original: an original-style steel monocoque frame, a hand-finished composite body with a pressed steel roof, a driver-side Gurney bubble, and the original right-hand-drive, sill-mounted shifter setup.
More than 65% of the chassis is made up of parts that bolt straight onto an original 1960s car, and each one picks up a chassis number in sequence from the last original GT40. The car starts at $295,000, and offers eight paint schemes, pulled from the liveries of Shelby American, Holman Moody, and Alan Mann Racing. If you go with a Shelby scheme, Carroll Shelby's own signature gets etched onto the car alongside its serial number. This GT40 keeps the best parts of the original, while adding a 427 V8, modern air conditioning, push-button start, an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans, and an adjustable pedal box.
2. Ford Bronco by Gateway Bronco
For those who want to enjoy what many collectors consider the most desirable generation of the Bronco, you are looking at an average price of around $100,000, while the very-best examples can fetch almost a quarter of a million. However, if you want everything the first generation Bronco offers, but in a new package, the (starting price) $150,000 Gateway Bronco is likely your best bet. If you want the top-end Gateway LUXE Bronco, you are looking at upwards of $800,000.
As Top Gear said, "Gateway is to the Ford Bronco what Singer is to the Porsche 911," and in the world of restomod cars, being compared to Singer is as high as it can get. This Bronco is based on the original first-gen chassis. The company strips the car down and then rebuilds it to match the customer's specifications. The engine is the iconic 5-liter Coyote V8, meaning that your first-gen Bronco restomod is good for 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque.
Visually, the Gateway Bronco captures the very best parts of the first-generation Bronco. Whether it be retro-inspired decals, period-correct wheels and tires, or a two-door silhouette, all of this is paired with modern reliability, Porsche leather, LED lights, active suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, ESC, anti-lock brakes, and Ford's modern-day 10-speed automatic. The company even offers a modern configurator that lets you tailor your first-gen Bronco restomod exactly to your liking.
3. Mustang GT500CR Carbon by Classic Recreations
The company Classic Recreations was a direct consequence of founder Jason Engel's desire to build a "Gone in 60 Seconds"-inspired "Eleanor" Mustang. After selling the build at Barrett-Jackson for $141,000, he had orders for four more before he even made it back home from the show. The company's latest creation — the GT500CR — takes the 1967-68 Mustang fastback and rebuilds it with aerospace-grade carbon fiber.
This drops the weight by about a few hundred pounds compared to the original car. Moreover, the GT500CR is a fully Shelby-licensed carbon-fiber GT500, and every car gets registered with a unique Shelby serial number in the Shelby Unified Registry. Design-wise, the GT500CR keeps the fastback's classic proportions and silhouette instantly recognizable as a '67-'68 Shelby, just rendered in exposed weave instead of painted steel. Power comes from a Ford Performance Gen IV Coyote 5.0-liter V8, paired with either a 10-speed automatic or a 6-speed manual transmission.
Modern upgrades run throughout: a Detroit Speed Quadralink rear suspension, Wilwood (steel) or Brembo (carbon ceramic) 14-inch six-piston brakes front and rear, a hand-built side-exit exhaust, and a cabin wrapped in handcrafted leather with a FOCAL audio system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto built in. Pricing starts at $549,900, though recent reworked builds with output pushed as high as 900 hp have been priced well north of $700,000.
4. Ford Escort Mk1 RS by Boreham Motorworks
The Mk1 Ford Escort is an iconic rally car, and in 2026, it is being reborn with a classic look and modern capabilities. Boreham Motorworks isn't calling this a restomod, and for good reason — the company built an entirely new car from scratch, with Ford's official sign-off behind the project. Because it isn't a straight restoration or a licensed continuation either, Boreham invented its own term for the category: the "continumod." Fittingly, the company takes its name from Ford's old motorsport skunkworks in Essex, the operation that turned the original Escort into a rally-stage weapon back in the day.
With the Boreham Mk1 RS, you still get the cool ducktail spoiler and the arches. Plus, the car now has a carbon fiber hood and bootlid. To match the 1968 Alan Mann Racing cars, the front axle has been pushed forward by about 30mm. Boreham skipped the usual electronic safety net entirely. Instead, you get a mechanical limited-slip differential that handles the job those systems would normally do.
Two engines are on offer. The entry option is a 1.8-liter twin-cam four-cylinder good for about 185 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque, while the optional TEN-K engine displaces 2.1 liters and spins all the way to a 10,000-rpm redline, producing 326 horsepower. Without fluids, the car is engineered to weigh under 2,000 pounds. Only 150 of these will ever be built, and buyers can order theirs in either right- or left-hand drive, with pricing starting at $400,000.
5. Ford F-100 by Velocity Restorations
Although Ford's enthusiast market is famous for its Bronco, the Mustang, and the GT40, there is actually a very big market for old-school truck restomods, and within this market, the 1970s-inspired Ford F-100 restomod by Velocity Restorations is difficult to ignore. The company itself is not your typical small-scale garage shop, with nearly 500 vehicles already delivered (150 in 2024 alone), four assembly lines, a 135,000-square-foot facility, and more than 130 employees.
However, the F-100 marked new territory. It was Velocity's first two-wheel-drive pickup build, after years of working exclusively on 4x4 trucks and SUVs. The Street Series rides closer to the ground than a stock F-100 ever did, and the staggered wheel setup — 19 inches up front, 20 inches in the rear — gives it a planted, aggressive stance that reads more like a muscle car than a work truck. Underneath, though, the changes go deeper than the sheet metal: Velocity swapped in a Roadster Shop chassis and Baer stopping power for the factory setup.
Once again, power comes from Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8 — the engine that powers a ton of cool cars — good for 450 horsepower in Velocity's standard tune and driving through the automaker's own 10-speed automatic, though some Street Series builds have been tuned as high as 470 hp. Inside, modern comforts like Vintage Air conditioning, a Dakota Digital gauge cluster, and a Focal audio system with Bluetooth sit behind a wood-rimmed steering wheel. The Signature Series starts at $279,900, while the more aggressive Street Series starts around $339,900.
How we made the list
There are tons of amazing Ford restomods out there — the Mustang restomod market alone is deep enough to fill 20 slides by itself. To keep things fair and give the list some actual range, we capped it at one build per model. That's why you'll find the coolest GT40 restomod here, the coolest Escort, the coolest Mustang, the coolest Bronco, and the coolest pickup truck, rather than five different takes on the same car.
To make sure each pick actually earned its spot, we weighed how directly tied each build is to Ford's own history and legacy, how period-correct the design stays to the original, the hype and reputation surrounding the builder, and the overall performance, looks, and allure of the finished car. A restomod that ignores what made the original special isn't on this list, no matter how much horsepower it makes.
We also didn't just take these companies at their word. To keep the specs, pricing, and history accurate, we cross-checked information against outlets like Top Gear, Hagerty, Gear Patrol, Motor1, Forbes, Carscoops, HiConsumption, and duPont REGISTRY, and pulled details directly from the manufacturers themselves wherever possible.