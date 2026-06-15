This Iconic Ford Is Being Reborn With A Classic Look & Modern Capabilities

The Ford Escort Mk1 is unquestionably one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of European and rally motoring, and for good reason. Although relatively diminutive at a glance, the Escort was light, nimble, and boasted a high-revving powerplant that made it an instant classic. It was first introduced in 1967 for the 1968 model year, marking Ford Europe's entry into a bustling compact sector jam-packed with similarly famous vehicles — the Capri, Mini, and Sprite, to name a few.

It was, by all metrics, an outstanding vehicle, with its RS1600 trim in particular proving exceptional. So much so, in fact, that one company took it upon itself to build its own rendition. Enter the Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1, a Ford-licensed revitalization potentially rivaling the work of Singer in terms of craftsmanship, but with a uniquely analog spin on the continuation-car formula. Welcome to the growing number of modern coachbuilt classics, Ford.

Boreham Motorworks announced this unique vehicle back in 2024, tantalizing us with promises of a traditional and visceral driving experience — no power steering, no automatic transmission, and not even a brake booster. Unlike restomods and modern revitalizations, Boreham left out all of the anachronistic technological conveniences. You will find no touchscreens nor safety assists of any sort in this creation; rather, the company's mission is to grant the driver a pure, honest, and likely thoroughly frightening ride. It looks classic because it effectively is classic, and apparently will drive like one — a unique feeling which Boreham hopes to recapture. Of course, it may look like an Escort Mk1, but it's not without its own hidden secrets. Let's look under the hood of this marvel and figure out why it's so special, and how much it'll cost you.