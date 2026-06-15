This Iconic Ford Is Being Reborn With A Classic Look & Modern Capabilities
The Ford Escort Mk1 is unquestionably one of the most iconic vehicles in the history of European and rally motoring, and for good reason. Although relatively diminutive at a glance, the Escort was light, nimble, and boasted a high-revving powerplant that made it an instant classic. It was first introduced in 1967 for the 1968 model year, marking Ford Europe's entry into a bustling compact sector jam-packed with similarly famous vehicles — the Capri, Mini, and Sprite, to name a few.
It was, by all metrics, an outstanding vehicle, with its RS1600 trim in particular proving exceptional. So much so, in fact, that one company took it upon itself to build its own rendition. Enter the Boreham Motorworks Ford Escort Mk1, a Ford-licensed revitalization potentially rivaling the work of Singer in terms of craftsmanship, but with a uniquely analog spin on the continuation-car formula. Welcome to the growing number of modern coachbuilt classics, Ford.
Boreham Motorworks announced this unique vehicle back in 2024, tantalizing us with promises of a traditional and visceral driving experience — no power steering, no automatic transmission, and not even a brake booster. Unlike restomods and modern revitalizations, Boreham left out all of the anachronistic technological conveniences. You will find no touchscreens nor safety assists of any sort in this creation; rather, the company's mission is to grant the driver a pure, honest, and likely thoroughly frightening ride. It looks classic because it effectively is classic, and apparently will drive like one — a unique feeling which Boreham hopes to recapture. Of course, it may look like an Escort Mk1, but it's not without its own hidden secrets. Let's look under the hood of this marvel and figure out why it's so special, and how much it'll cost you.
The hard specs
Boreham's engine is a true work of art. The original Mk1 Ford Escort RS1600, unquestionably a rally legend, was certainly agile thanks to its light weight and small size — but it only packed a mere 105 horsepower from the Cosworth-tuned inline-four. Boreham's rendition improves that number a little — okay, that's a vast understatement, because it actually boasts over three times as much power.
Specifically, the little monstrosity, codenamed Ten-K, makes about 325 horsepower screaming at over 10,000 rpm (330 PS, as listed on the company site), sitting in a car with a target weight of just 1,973 pounds. And remember, all that power gets sent directly to the rear wheels with absolutely no assists or safety nets of any kind. So while 325 may not sound like a lot of horsepower, you have to put it in context. Of course, Boreham also offers a more "modest" Twin-Cam variant rated at 185 PS, or about 182 hp, at 8,500 rpm.
As for the running gear and chassis: According to Boreham, the new Mk1 Escort is designed using original Ford blueprints and utilizes advanced materials such as carbon fiber body panels, aluminum and titanium rear axle, and a bespoke four-point front subframe for stiffness. Suspension geometry is all custom to the car, featuring a traditional MacPherson strut at the front and a six-link solid axle setup at the rear. This, in theory, helps to manage the inevitable oversteer moments when the driver's foot gets a little heavy. In total, Boreham promises a 50% reduction in unsprung mass versus original Escorts, along with a stiffer and more responsive ride.
A unique (and exclusive) experience
Boreham's Escort is among the closest vehicles one can get to driving an original classic Ford rally legend, with a valid warranty sticker. It's certainly a niche formula, but it's also something you'll seldom ever see on offer; as Boreham states, its unique design philosophy runs against the current trend of modern sensibilities. It's just 30mm longer than the original Escort, mated to modern tires and suspension, and touting a sprightly power-to-weight ratio– all in all, it'll likely be a truly sublime vehicle to drive, though unquestionably one which commands the utmost respect.
These characteristics land the Boreham Escort in an odd middle-ground. It's certainly not a faithful replica, nor is it a restomod in the sense that it doesn't have any modern technology onboard. It's more of a continuation of a philosophy rooted in the golden age of motorsport, an age that brought the Escort to prominence in the first place. It's what Boreham calls a "Continuomod," combining a continuation and a restomod. This coalesces into a ride that feels classic in all respects outside of the age of the parts, albeit with certain obvious concessions like modern brakes, LED lighting, and instrumentation.
Sadly, the privilege of enjoying such a ride is not for most of us mere mortals — Boreham plans to limit production to just 150 units, selling at an eye-watering $400,000. Of course, that steep price tag comes with outstanding attention to detail — hand-stitched upholstery, cutting-edge handling technology, and even little Easter eggs like a pair of Breitling rally chronographs. Much like the original, this reimagining is unquestionably a function-over-form design, and an artistic masterpiece because of it.