9 Modern Coachbuilt Cars That Prove Bespoke Automotive Is Alive And Well

One of the coolest aspects of car production in past eras is the long forgotten process of coachbuilding. It used to be that many luxury automakers didn't sell cars with the bodywork. They sold the bare chassis and drivetrain, and then it was up to the buyer to choose a coachbuilder who would then build the body from scratch to the buyer's specification.

After the widespread adoption of assembly lines and measures to make the car production process cheaper and faster, automakers ultimately decided that they knew best when it came to the car's styling. Coachbuilding is no longer a very common practice, and even the luxury automakers who were known for it have resorted to other personalization options like paints and bespoke interior upholstery, with the occasional coachbuilt project here and there — though, notably Rolls-Royce reopened its coachbuilt department in 2021.

Other than that notable exception, there are also still few outfits all over the world keeping coachbuilding alive, resulting in some truly unique cars that will definitely stand out if you see them in the wild. That is, if you see them at all. Here are some of their most notable builds.

