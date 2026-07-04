5 Old-School Car Mods That Were All The Rage In The '80s

The 1980s was a decade of excess, and nowhere was that more visible than on the road. After the fuel crisis of the 1970s had choked horsepower figures and reduced car design to an afterthought, the industry bounced back hard. Performance was back on the menu, designers were swinging for the fences, and the cars that defined the era reflected everything the decade stood for — big, bold, and unapologetic.

Wedge-shaped supercars dominated bedroom walls worldwide. The Lamborghini Countach, the Ferrari Testarossa, the DeLorean DMC-12. They are characterized by sharp angles, low noses, pop-up headlights, and side strakes that were the visual language of the era. European hot hatches like the Golf GTI and Peugeot 205 GTI brought that same energy to everyday drivers.

Meanwhile, Japanese manufacturers were arriving on the world stage in a serious way, with the 1980s offering some of the most iconic JDM cars of all time. It was a perfect storm for the modification scene. Enthusiasts had exciting new platforms to work with, a booming aftermarket industry to shop from, and a cultural backdrop that celebrated going bigger and louder in every possible way. Here are five old-school mods that were all the rage in the '80s.