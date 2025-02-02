6 Of The Most Iconic Ford Mustang Wheels Of All Time

After 60 years on the market, almost 11 million units sold, and worldwide popularity, the Ford Mustang arguably is no longer just a car. The Mustang has become a cultural icon, and to many is a symbol of the American car industry, a dream for countless car enthusiasts, and a model that defined a segment. The Ford Mustang is also fondly remembered not just for its impressive influence and longevity, but also for its incredible details, graphic schemes, engine choices, and wheel designs.

When the Mustang first appeared, one of the main ideas was to offer an affordable, but vastly customizable car that buyers could dress up according to their own will. Ford knew that a set of wheels could completely transform the car's appearance and turn an ordinary-looking vehicle into a show-stopper, so it offered numerous wheel choices that have since become legendary in their own right. Fast forward six decades of Mustang history, and this idea is still sound. Let's see what have become the most iconic Mustang wheels fans remember and lust after.