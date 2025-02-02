6 Of The Most Iconic Ford Mustang Wheels Of All Time
After 60 years on the market, almost 11 million units sold, and worldwide popularity, the Ford Mustang arguably is no longer just a car. The Mustang has become a cultural icon, and to many is a symbol of the American car industry, a dream for countless car enthusiasts, and a model that defined a segment. The Ford Mustang is also fondly remembered not just for its impressive influence and longevity, but also for its incredible details, graphic schemes, engine choices, and wheel designs.
When the Mustang first appeared, one of the main ideas was to offer an affordable, but vastly customizable car that buyers could dress up according to their own will. Ford knew that a set of wheels could completely transform the car's appearance and turn an ordinary-looking vehicle into a show-stopper, so it offered numerous wheel choices that have since become legendary in their own right. Fast forward six decades of Mustang history, and this idea is still sound. Let's see what have become the most iconic Mustang wheels fans remember and lust after.
Ford's factory steel V8 wheels
In the early days of Mustang history, Ford didn't offer any lightweight wheel options, but it did offer several hubcap designs. However, in 1965, the customers who optioned V8-powered Mustangs chose steel wheels with a five-spoke design in 14x5-inch dimensions. Although this wheel didn't offer any performance improvements, it looked far better than the hubcaps, and helped distinguish the V8 owners from the rest. It proved to be a popular option and was retained till 1967.
Today, it is reproduced in numerous sizes and variants, and Ford has even used modernized designs of that original V8 wheel for contemporary Mustangs. Back in 1965, Ford offered a hubcap design that mimicked the look of the V8 wheels, so if you are in the market for a classic Mustang and spot the car with this wheel, make sure it is not the hubcap but the original item, since this will affect the value of the car.
American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
The '60s marked the rise of the automotive aftermarket industry, with numerous companies starting to offer wheels, exterior components, and go-fast add-ons. Very soon, the American Racing Torq Thrust wheel became one of the most popular options for Mustang and Shelby models, and it gained worldwide popularity when the wheels were featured on the Highland Green 1968 Mustang Fastback driven by Steve McQueen in the movie "Bullitt." The American Racing company produced dozens of aftermarket wheels, but with its simple, five-spoke design, the Torq Thrust suits the design of the classic Mustang style very well.
In those days, these wheels were offered in chrome, gray, or black finish. Many people thought that the popular Torq Thrust wheels were a factory option in the mid '60s, but they were not. Ford never offered this particular wheel in those days straight from the factory. However, when the Bullitt packages were released in 2001, 2009, and 2019, Ford made its versions with a modern twist and larger size. Those modern Bullitt wheels are very cool and iconic, and fits the modern Mustangs well.
Magnum 500 wheels
The Magnum 500 is not just a Mustang item, but one of the most recognizable performance wheels of the classic muscle era. Interestingly, the Magnum 500 was featured as a factory option on almost all relevant muscle car models from the era. The Magnum 500 first debuted on the 1969 Mustang Boss 302 and Mach I models, and suited those iconic cars' designs. Ford also used the Magnum 500 on Shelby Mustangs and other performance cars.
Motor Wheel Corporation produced the wheels from Michigan with initial dimensions of 15x7 inches. These wheels were considered massive in the late '70s, at least for a road car. The wheel proved so popular that it remained relevant till the '80s, and is one of the most common designs for the classic Mustangs. Ford introduced a modern version of the 2003 Mach I unique model, and since then, modernized Magnum 500 wheels are a common choice for contemporary restomod cars like Revology Mustangs.
Turbine wheels
The Ford Mustang, just like any other muscle car, had its dark days in the late '70s and early '80s, with environmental legislation robbing cars of power and performance. But in the late '80s, things started to look up for Detroit's favorite pony car. The new and powerful version of the 5.0-liter V8 was introduced with a new and cool-looking lightweight turbine wheel.
This was an option for the 1987-1990 Foxbody Mustang, and the characteristic four-lug wheel graced so many Mustangs in the period. Originally, it was offered in 15-inch diameter, but now larger reproductions are being made. The Turbine wheel was very popular and recognizable in the '80s, and now original sets are sought-after by the people who restore Foxbody Mustangs and want an OEM look. The turbine design was used on many other Ford vehicles during that period, but this particular wheel was exclusively for the Mustang.
Weld Draglite wheels
The Foxbody saved the Mustang from demise in the '80s, and promoted it as one of the best platforms for modifications ever. It is hard to find an original and unchanged Foxbody Mustang today. Almost all were turned into serious street racers with wider rear wheels, supercharged or turbocharged engines, and roll cages. Those cars are still wicked fast today due to their lightweight bodies and small dimensions.
The wheel of choice for street racers back in the day? Of course, Weld Draglite wheels. Produced in several dimensions, the Weld Draglite wheels are integral to the late '80s and early '90s drag racing scene. With a clean design, often in chrome, those wheels were good-looking and sought-after components. The Weld company was established in the '70s, with the Draglite wheel coming out in the '80s and soon becoming a best seller. You can even find them today if you want to recreate that iconic Foxbody street racer look.
SVT Cobra wheels
In the '90s and early 2000s, Ford had the SVT (Special Vehicle Team) responsible for some of the most desirable Mustangs ever made. Whenever the SVT presented a car, it was always bursting with power, had unique features, a powerful engine, and a limited production run, making it highly sought-after. Also, every SVT Mustang (1995, 2000, or 2003/4) had its own unique SVT lightweight wheel. The SVT wheels were always simple yet striking, featuring a five-spoke design with a Cobra emblem in the center. Each wheel was always made out of forged aluminum for strength and low weight.
Since the actual cars on which those wheels were mounted had limited production, Ford only made so many. Still, aftermarket companies soon stepped in and offered them in various dimensions and finishes, from chrome to matte. Since those SVT wheels are so elegant and cool-looking, they can be mounted practically on any Mustang, and still look fantastic and improve the car's overall stance.