Is It Illegal To Drive With Underglow Lights On Your Car?

Underglow has been seeing a resurgence in popularity in recent years, with modern LED technology allowing for mesmerizing patterns on all sorts of modified cars. Everything from rock lights on pickup trucks to neon underbody kits on many 90s JDM cars reminiscent of the "Fast and Furious" aesthetic are becoming more commonplace on today's roads. But are they actually legal to run? Are there any specific rules at either a state or federal level governing their use? Let's explore so you can be informed and know when it's safe to turn on your setup.

Advertisement

Generally speaking, common sense rules apply to most aspects of underglow. For instance, it's universal across the U.S. that you will likely get pulled over and fined if you're running flashing lights that mimic emergency lighting, such as red and blue or, in some regions, flashing blue lights that are commonly seen on emergency medical service vehicles.

Similarly, vehicles putting on light shows are more likely to get noticed than ones with more subtle, unobtrusive lighting. All that said, we'll go over the general legality on a per-state basis, running through which states cite underglow as expressly illegal, which have certain conditions in which they are legal, and which allow underglow on public roads. However, before taking to the road, always check with your specific state's regulations, since they may be updated or have certain complications, such as what colors aren't allowed, where you can place the lights, and so on. Lastly, this only refers to regions in the U.S., not Canada, Europe, Asia, or elsewhere.

Advertisement