What Is Chameleon Windshield Tint, And Is It Legal In The US?

Chameleon tint is generally legal, but there are a lot of specific rules around it — and those rules even vary state by state.

Dark tints are basically banned across the entire United States. This is due to darker tints making it tough for the driver to see their surroundings, including people, other cars, and trees. Not only does it hinder your own vision, but dark tints can also make it tougher (sometimes even impossible) for other drivers to see you. This means they could miss a signal or attempt at communication, causing misunderstandings, accidents, or worse.

Some chameleon tint is not that dark, however, so it could be allowed in some states. This still depends on how dark it truly is and which windows it's on. For example, most states allow drivers to go darker (up to 70% tint) on the front side mirrors and even darker on the back side mirrors, but the windshield itself is not allowed to be tinted in all 50 states. Each state has a different percentage of tint allowed on each window.

To make it even more confusing, some states that don't mind tints that go a bit darker may find reflective tints illegal. Reflective tints are not allowed in about half of all US states, and the remaining half have specific regulations regarding the use of reflective tints. States that prohibit reflective window tints include Alaska, California, Hawaii, Colorado, Maine, Illinois, and Iowa. Don't even get us started on tinting headlights.

You'll want to check your state's individual laws regarding tinted windows before installing chameleon tint. For example, California doesn't even allow certain colors, including blue and red. This can make it a bit tricky — likely impossible — to get chameleon tint as a driver in the Golden State. To check window tint laws in your state, third-party websites like Tinting Laws or local auto dealers may compile info, but you should verify tint laws for your area through your local DMV or government website.