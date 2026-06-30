10 Harbor Freight Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Summer

Warmer months bring longer days, higher temperatures, and a new list of DIY jobs. In turn, that means you might end up with a lot of new tools on your shopping list. Even if you don't already have a specific list of tools you need to grab, retailers like Harbor Freight carry plenty of products you might want to stock up on as the seasons change.

During the winter months, shopping smart at Harbor Freight could mean picking up a snow blower, foam sealant, or even a new carbon monoxide alarm. During summer, your shopping cart is likely to look very different.

While the exact list of tools you'll need will vary based on the list of jobs that need doing, we've picked out a few affordably priced tools that should come in handy in a range of situations. Each pick has been vetted by reviewers at Harbor Freight and gets consistently strong reviews, and each one is also cheaper than its big-name competition.