10 Harbor Freight Tools Every DIYer Will Want This Summer
Warmer months bring longer days, higher temperatures, and a new list of DIY jobs. In turn, that means you might end up with a lot of new tools on your shopping list. Even if you don't already have a specific list of tools you need to grab, retailers like Harbor Freight carry plenty of products you might want to stock up on as the seasons change.
During the winter months, shopping smart at Harbor Freight could mean picking up a snow blower, foam sealant, or even a new carbon monoxide alarm. During summer, your shopping cart is likely to look very different.
While the exact list of tools you'll need will vary based on the list of jobs that need doing, we've picked out a few affordably priced tools that should come in handy in a range of situations. Each pick has been vetted by reviewers at Harbor Freight and gets consistently strong reviews, and each one is also cheaper than its big-name competition.
Bauer 4V Stapler
Even if you aren't planning any major DIY projects this summer, essentials like a stapler should still prove useful. The Bauer 4V stapler is one of the most affordably priced tools of its kind, retailing for $39.99, but it doesn't skimp on performance or battery life. Reviewers report using it for a wide array of jobs, from attaching chicken wire to repairing furniture, as well as installing insulation.
According to Bauer, the stapler will deliver up to 700 staples on a full charge. Unlike the brand's 20V cordless tool line, its 4V tools all come with included batteries and a charging cable. When it's fully charged, the tool's built-in indicator light illuminates, so there's no guesswork required. Bauer says that the stapler is compatible with T50 staples ranging between a ¼-inch and a ½-inch in size. We've previously argued that cordless stapler from Ryobi could turn out to be one of the handiest power tool in your collection, and the Bauer stapler is a cheaper alternative that should be just as useful for DIYers.
Pittsburgh 34-Piece Ratcheting Screwdriver Set
A heavy, overflowing tool bag is inconvenient at any time of year, but it's especially annoying if you end up having to carry it around during the height of the summer heat. The Pittsburgh 34-piece ratcheting screwdriver set is a clever way to save space in your bag, since it includes a laundry list of sockets and bits which all fit in a small tool bag. The set includes 12 different ¼-inch drive sockets, a trio of slotted bits, seven Phillips bits, and multiple star and hex bits, too.
That's a lot of versatility considering that Harbor Freight sells the set for just $9.99. It may not be the best multi-bit screwdriver you can buy, but it's a lot cheaper than any premium option. As a bonus, the tool comes with a lifetime warranty against defects in its construction or materials. It shouldn't come as a shock to learn that reviewers are consistently won over by the set, with an exceptional 97% of reviewers who left their feedback on Harbor Freight's website saying that they'd be happy to recommend it to others.
Bauer 20V/120V Dual-Power Fan
A limited battery life can turn even the most powerful cordless fan into an expensive paperweight, but not the Bauer 20V/120V dual-power fan. Once you've used up your supply of charged 20V batteries, the fan can be plugged into a 120V power supply and will happily keep on running for as long as you want it to.
If you have enough Bauer battery packs on hand, you might not need to worry about that anyway, since the brand's entire 20V line runs on interchangeable batteries. Once one pack runs out, you can swap it out with another. For shorter jobs, you might not even need to swap the battery out at all. According to Bauer, a 1.5Ah 20V battery should provide enough charge for around three hours of fan runtime, while a 3Ah battery should be enough for six hours.
Two speed settings are available, with the higher one shortening the expected battery life. At its peak output, the fan provides an airflow of 250 CFM, generating wind speeds of 12 mph. The head of the fan can also spin 180 degrees, so you'll be able to precisely angle it for maximum cooling power. It's available on Harbor Freight for $24.99.
Warrior 2 Amp Oscillating Multi-Tool
Bauer has the most comprehensive range of DIY-oriented tools of any Harbor Freight brand, but it's only one of many brands that are owned by the hardware store. Another in-house brand is Warrior, which serves as the entry-level option for DIYers and occasional tool users. It's even cheaper than Bauer, and although it offers a smaller range of tools and accessories, it shouldn't be overlooked.
The Warrior 2 Amp oscillating multi-tool is less than half the price of the Bauer equivalent, but it still gets good reviews from DIYers. It's useful for a variety of tasks, from cutting plastic and wood to sanding furniture, so you might end up using it more than you think. It offers six different speed settings, with the highest setting reaching 20,000 OPM, and it only weighs just over three pounds. Warrior also offers around 30 different attachments for the tool, although none of them are included in the price of $21.99.
Its six-foot power cord is also a couple feet shorter than the Bauer multi-tool's cord, so anyone needing extra portability will need an extension cord handy. It's not without its compromises then, but if you're looking to purchase a multi-tool for the first time and don't want to spend a fortune, it's a great way to get your feet wet.
Bauer 20V 3/8 Inch Right Angle Drill
Much like an oscillating multi-tool, the Bauer 20V ⅜-inch Right Angle Drill is another product that might end up being more useful than you realized. It's designed to be more compact than a conventional drill, allowing it to fit into tighter workspaces, without sacrificing power or battery longevity.
It's sold as a standalone tool for $44.99, and buyers who already have a conventional Bauer 20V cordless drill will be able to use the same battery pack to power it. As with other Bauer 20V tools, anyone who's completely new to the 20V line will have to buy a battery and charger separately.
This right angle drill features all the same useful extras you'd expect to find on an equivalent tool from a big-name brand, like an integrated LED worklight, a dual-speed selector, and a keyless chuck. The biggest downside of the Bauer tool compared to buying from a big-name brand is the short 90-day warranty. Harbor Freight offers an extended warranty at additional cost if you're concerned about the tool's long-term durability.
Bauer 10 Amp Variable-Speed Reciprocating Saw
Many people still call any reciprocating saw a Sawzall, even though that name technically only refers to Milwaukee power hand saws, which first launched back in the '50s. Whatever you want to call it, a reciprocating saw is a useful piece of kit to have at your disposal. You don't need to pay Milwaukee prices to own one either, since Bauer's 10 Amp variable-speed reciprocating saw gets great reviews at a far cheaper price.
The saw retails for $59.99, although that doesn't include the price of the blade you'll need to use it. Milwaukee's name for the tool succinctly describes its talents: It does indeed saw many types of construction material, making it useful whether you're building or demolishing a structure. Bauer's saw features a 10 Amp motor, and reviewers generally agree that it's powerful enough to tackle most of the jobs that a DIYer could throw at it.
While the Bauer saw is cheaper than its big-brand competition, it isn't the cheapest reciprocating saw that Harbor Freight sells. That title goes to Warrior's 6 Amp reciprocating saw, which costs only $27.99 but didn't receive high enough reviews to earn a spot on this list.
Braun 750 Lumen Rechargeable Ultracompact Magnetic LED Floodlight
Summer might bring longer, sunnier days, but that won't help much for any DIYer needing to complete a job in a dimly lit workspace. Many of those same workspaces can also be cramped, so any lighting you bring along for the job will need to be both compact and portable. The Braun ultracompact magnetic LED floodlight is both of those things; It's powerful, too, reaching a maximum of 750 lumens.
The magnetic base can be stuck to any nearby metal surface, including tool boxes, and the head of the light rotates 360 degrees. That combination of power and practicality has won over users, who overwhelmingly say they recommend the tool.
Many also say the light's battery life is impressive, even though Braun doesn't actually provide an official estimate on how long you can expect the light to last on a full charge. Buyers can pick from multiple colors, with each one retailing for $32.99. Some colorways are in-store exclusives, but the yellow colorway model can be bought online at the time of writing.
Bauer 2.8 Amp Random Orbit Palm Sander
Whether you're sanding wood, fiberglass, or another material, you'll need a sander that's up to the task. It's easy to assume that a pricy product from a big-name brand will always offer the best performance, but the Bauer 2.8 Amp random orbit palm sander is yet more proof that the cheaper alternative can be just as good for DIYers. It retails for $37.99, making it far cheaper than sanders from the likes of Craftsman, yet 96% of users said that they'd recommend the tool to others.
The sander comes with a dust bag and a six-foot power cord, with hook and loop attachments for pads. It has six sanding speeds to choose from, so you can prioritize either power or precise control. At its full output, Bauer says the tool's motor can reach a peak of 13,000 OPM. Just like the brand's 20V cordless tools, the corded sander only comes with 90 days of warranty cover as standard, although most reviewers don't share any concerns about its build quality.
Warrior 4V Power Cutter
Any tool that can help speed up a job is worth a look, and the Warrior 4V power cutter might be able to speed up many of them. If you're cutting carpet, piles of cardboard, plastic packaging, or wallpaper, the cutter promises to be more convenient than using regular scissors. It's powered by a 1.5Ah battery, and features a self-sharpening blade for added longevity. The tool comes with two blades in total, alongside a charger to keep the battery topped up. According to the brand, it takes around 4 hours to fully recharge.
With a retail price of $39.99, the power cutter isn't the cheapest tool here. However, it's arguably one of the most versatile, and might end up being equally useful for everyday tasks as it is for DIY. Like Warrior's other cordless tools, the power cutter is covered by a standard 90-day limited warranty, which starts from the date of purchase.
Bauer 20V 3-1/2 Gallon Wet/Dry Vac
Most DIY projects result in some kind of mess being created, whether that's piles of sawdust, spilled liquids, or general dust and dirt. A good DIY-oriented vacuum needs to be able to deal with all of it, and the Bauer 20V 3-½ Gallon Wet/Dry Vac promises to be up to the task. It gets strong reviews from buyers, and it's powered by the same 20V battery packs that Bauer enthusiasts will likely already have lying around.
The vacuum comes with a crevice tool and a utility nozzle, as well as a HEPA filter to trap particulates. It also comes with a six-foot hose as standard, but it doesn't come with a battery or charger. Its $59.99 asking price also only gives buyers a standard 90-day warranty, with the extended warranty costing extra. Aside from those drawbacks, there isn't much else to dislike about this vacuum, given its low price point.
How we picked these useful summer DIY tools
The list of potential DIY jobs you might need to get done this summer is a long one, and will vary a lot from person to person. When picking tools for this list, we prioritized products that appealed to the widest possible group of DIYers. To be included here, each tool had to have earned consistently high praise from reviewers on Harbor Freight's website. At the time of writing, each has been the subject of at least 500 reviews and has earned an average rating of at least 4.5 out of five stars.