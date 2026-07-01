5 Nearly-Perfect '80s Cars That Almost Everyone Agrees On

When it comes to the 1980s, one thing's for sure — we weren't spoiled for choice when it came to amazing cars. Automotive culture hit an absolute fever pitch all over the world, producing more bangers that can possibly be in a single list. You had American powerhouses like the Buick GNX and C4 Corvette, svelte European sports cars like the Ferrari 308 and Lamborghini Jalpa, supercars like the Porsche 959, SUVs like the 60-series Land Cruiser, homologation specials like the Audi Quattro and Nissan Skyline R31 GTS-R — the list goes on and on.

One thing's for certain: all of these cars retain rampant fanbases to this day, and for good reason. Some of them even shaped the way automotive culture looked for decades, such as the Dodge Caravan introducing the world to the minivan. Then you have icons like the Toyota AE86, a car that unquestionably introduced many a kid to the world of Japanese anime and manga. We can spend all day nerding out about these cars. But what identifies one as perfect?

It's a fairly abstract concept, especially when discussing such noteworthy automotive giants. Perfection doesn't have to do with performance — at least, not entirely. Nor does it have to do with cultural impact; the Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV is basically the poster child for the '80s, but it certainly wasn't perfect. That's why we're breaking the list up based on car classification — what car is perfect at doing its intended role, and why? Let's take a look.