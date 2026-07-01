8 Mopar Muscle Cars With A 426 Street HEMI That Are Super Pricey Today

Chrysler's HEMI engine commands enormous respect in the muscle car community, especially the second-gen Street HEMI that powered various muscle cars throughout the mid-to-late '60s and early '70s. The engine was a variation of the Race Hemi used in NASCAR, one of the common forms of the "Race on Sunday, sell on Monday" thinking prevalent during this timeframe. Chrysler was quite adept at this approach, birthing legends such as the AAR pony cars, the Superbird and Daytona nameplates, and, of course, the 426 Street HEMI.

Unfortunately, being such a prestigious engine means that it also came with a steep price tag. The 426 HEMI was an extremely expensive option, costing nearly $900 on the 1966 Charger. That was just about a quarter of the value of the car itself; think of it like buying a $50,000 car today and getting a $15,000 engine option.

So what made the 426 HEMI so desirable, then? In short, it's because these engines were powerful — 425 hp officially, and likely between 450 and 500 horsepower in reality — and they were fast. Incredibly fast, in some cases, with HEMI-equipped cars easily ripping up drag strips nationwide. And, as you might expect, these cars haven't gotten any cheaper over the years. But if you have deep pockets and a need for classic speed, here are your options if you're shopping for Mopar HEMI cars — with the caveat that one shouldn't use this as a buying guide, since classic car pricing fluctuates rapidly.