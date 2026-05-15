5 Of The Highest Top Speed Cars Of The 1970s

In the automotive world, the 1970s wasn't an era known for its speed. Quite the opposite, in fact — this was a transitional time in the motoring industry, spurred on by the 1973 Oil Crisis. Cars became so slow that journalists coined the term "Malaise Era". We saw the sharp decline of the muscle car and the rise of the Japanese compact in its place, with big American V8s choked to death with emissions-restricting devices which cut power to fractions of what it was. A lot of 1970s cars were archaic, slow, and many were absolutely hideous. Except that's not the whole story — yes, the majority of cars were quite underpowered, but not all.

In reality, the 1970s was packed with exciting automobiles. Obviously you have proud muscular sports cars from before the Oil Crisis hit, but even after the embargo set in, automakers still committed to making fast cars — and many succeeded. Quite a few sports cars and supercars found their way to market in this era, many of which exceeded speeds of 150 mph and are still considered fast by today's standards. Most generally followed similar design elements as well, with sharp, wedge-shaped designs punctuated by engines numbering between eight to 12 cylinders. But even among these, we'll find numerous exceptions.

These cars represented some of the earliest of their kinds — high-powered grand touring cars, early supercars, and more. We've kept this list tied to cars you can drive on the streets, though that doesn't technically exclude race cars, as homologation specials were a thing at this time. Let's get into it.