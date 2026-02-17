5 Hemi Engines That Didn't Come From America

If someone says the word "hemi," what most often comes to mind is Chrysler's family of HEMI engines. Dating back to 1951, the HEMI found its way under the hoods of dozens of vehicles, including family cars like early Desotos, Dodge and Plymouth trucks, and infamous muscle cars. But the Chrysler HEMI isn't the end-all, be-all of hemi engines; quite a few other manufacturers dabbled in the configuration. Even Ford had its very own hemi V8, namely the 429 cubic-inch big block found in the Boss 429. But there were also many non-American engines with hemi heads, such as the ones we'll discuss here.

What, then, is a hemi head, exactly? Firstly, there are two different kinds: a hemi and a "semi-hemi." Modern Chrysler HEMIs are the latter; they're not true hemis, but rather semi-hemis. But the basic concept is the same: the engines use a rounded combustion chamber, allowing for more complete fuel burn at high revs, reducing heat loss by optimizing surface area, and providing room for larger valves. This principle remains at the core of the modern Chrysler HEMI, though it's by no means exclusive to the American company.

Because it's simply a cylinder head configuration, other companies may use hemispherical-shaped designs, though only Chrysler can use the trademarked "HEMI" name. So you won't find any special badging on non-Chrysler cars with hemi engines, though the hallmarks tend to be the same: sports-oriented production cars that excel at spirited, high-RPM driving, with a couple of exceptions. Let's have a look at some of these engines and the vehicles they powered, some of which were in production for decades.