If You Owned Any Of These 5 Cars In The '70s, You Were Living The Dream

Back in the 1970s, there were cars that identified their drivers as very special people. These were the cars that delivered either super-high performance, exotic show-car styling, the highest levels of opulent, over-the-top luxury appointments, or an intentional combination of these traits. If you were behind the wheel of one of these cars, you definitely drew the crowd's attention. The drivers of these cars were well aware of the appeal their vehicles held.

The specific cars in this article are from several European countries. Two are from Italy, two are from Great Britain, and one is from Germany. One of them can claim to be the original exotic car, one takes the crown as the ultimate luxury car of its day, and one is a thoroughbred sports car that had both a successful racing career and what appeared to be a starring role in a trend-setting TV show. One of these cars used advanced technology to deliver the performance of Italian exotics while remaining a daily driver without compromise, as long as you avoided terminal oversteer. And one combined luxury and high performance into a unique blend that to this day is still associated with the public's favorite fictional secret agent. Enjoy our diverse selection of "Living the Dream" cars.