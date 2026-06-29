5 Old-School Car Mods That Were All The Rage In The '70s

Even if the 1970s weren't necessarily considered the peak of automotive performance or vehicle quality, the decade gave us a whole list of memorable vehicles, ranging from lowly Ford Pintos and early Honda Civics to extravagant Pontiac Trans Ams and T-top Corvettes. Today's enthusiasts still love classic cars from the '70s, but equally memorable are some of the era's popular vehicle modifications.

As cars themselves evolved during the second half of the 20th century, each decade brought its own unique modifications and customization trends, and the ones popularized during the '70s were quite distinct from the trends that came before and after. One could even argue that the emissions rules, fuel shortages, lower horsepower numbers, and the general malaise of the '70s may have made some owners overcompensate with over-the-top modifications.

From custom wheels and interior accessories to performance parts — or at least parts that gave the appearance of performance — you'd find these modifications not just on the popular muscle cars of the time, but on pickup trucks, vans, and even on imported compact cars. Below, we've highlighted five popular and distinctly '70s vehicle modification trends that helped define the era. Opinions will probably differ on how some of these parts and trends have aged, but they certainly stood out then — and still do today.