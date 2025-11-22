5 Of The Best-Looking Exhaust Designs Ever Put On A Factory Car

The car industry does not get enough credit for its creativity. While it is true that car makers are bound by rules and regulations for emissions and crash safety, much of the creative freedom of days past in the automotive world remains. The best examples of this creativity are when the designers and engineers have to compromise, and few areas demonstrate this better than a car's exhaust.

An exhaust system is crucial to a car's performance, and it must meet emissions standards to get the green light for production. But an exhaust is also one of the most soulful and artistic elements of a car. An exhaust creates personality and self-expression. An engineer may devise an exhaust that is efficient yet soulless, and a designer may imagine an exhaust so emotional that it would hinder performance. The compromise between each party's ideas is where the creative spirit shines, and where, sometimes, brands hit the jackpot. Here are five of the best-looking exhaust designs ever put on a factory car.