5 Classic Car Features That Gen Z & Gen Alpha Won't Know About Unless We Show Them

To anyone who's ever regularly driven a classic car as well as modern ones, one thing becomes immediately obvious: Older vehicles almost always are entirely different beasts. Obviously it varies from car to car, but features we take as fundamental today can be entirely different, if not omitted entirely, on classics — which, to some, is part of the appeal.

There's no denying that classic cars provide a quaint, analogue driving experience that simply cannot be replicated by most modern vehicles, albeit at the cost of performance, safety, and sometimes reliability. It's that experience we'll be talking about today — more specifically, the quirks that younger generations just will not understand unless they're taught.

Okay, let's get the obvious and flamboyant stuff out of the way. It's easy to say something like, "No reverse cameras, so we have to teach young people how to move their necks to look behind them." As humorous an image as that is to picture, we're more referring to mechanical features that are less intuitive, in many cases replaced or modernized in today's cars. This could be because of the technology they used becoming hopelessly out of date, or the cars themselves no longer being produced.

If you're a Gen Y or older, you might feel a tinge of nostalgia for many of these features, or possibly a bit of dread. For everyone after that, if you're considering a classic car as a daily driver, you might want to brush up on these gadgets and features — you might just find one or more in your vehicle and not know how they work.